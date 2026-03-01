Michigan football: How Donaven McCulley, Max Bredeson fared at NFL Combine

Two final Michigan Wolverines hit the field on Saturday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, with wide receiver Donaven McCulley and fullback Max Bredeson, listed as a running back, seeing their position groups work out.

However, there was not much by way of testing numbers.

McCulley did not do any of the testing at the event, but went through full individual drills and measured in at 6-foot-4.5, 203 pounds with 32 5/8 inch arms and 10 1/4 inch hands.

“Big, tough wideout with modest production and average tools,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said. McCulley has adequate foot quickness and athleticism. However, he will need to prove he can beat tight-man pressure because he’s not a natural separator and rarely runs by cornerbacks on vertical routes. He works back on throws when needed and uses his frame/hand extension to help him protect the catch-point. His performance in the catch phase is a plus, but getting there won’t be easy for him against NFL cornerbacks.”

Zierlein also listed strengths and weaknesses in his scouting of the Michigan wideout. Strengths included his ability to create space, finding his spots in zone coverage, contested catches and his ability to contribute as a run blocker. Weaknesses are his struggles with press coverage and below-average burst, and more.

Pro Football Focus ranked McCulley as the No. 372 prospect in the draft ahead of the NFL Combine.

Max Bredeson’s NFL Combine experience

Michigan fullback Max Bredeson did not run a 40-yard dash or take part in any NFL Combine workouts as he works his way back from an injury suffered late last season. He is seen as a potential late-round pick, and PFF ranks him as the No. 219 player in the class.

“Like his brother Ben before him, Max is a two-time team captain at Michigan,” Zierlein wrote on NFL.com. “While Max is smaller than Ben — an offensive lineman for the Buccaneers — Max is equally committed as a run blocker. He fits blocks with good centering and strikes with initial pop. He has a hard time sustaining and clearing lanes on a consistent basis, though. He can handle basic zone-beater and play-action catches. He’s also above average in pass protection from the backfield. In a league with limited fullback opportunities, Bredeson will have his work cut out for him as he pursues a roster spot.”

Michigan in the NFL Draft

The Wolverines have had at least one player selected in 87 consecutive drafts dating back to 1938, and 421 players selected overall. It will almost certainly add to that number this year with Moore leading the way, coming in at No. 60 overall on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board for the 2026 class.

Last year, Michigan had seven players drafted in the event, including a trio of first-rounders in defensive tackles Mason Graham (Cleveland Browns) and Kenneth Grant (Miami Dolphins) and tight end Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears).

The Wolverines had a school-record 13 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, coming off of its College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2023, topping the previous mark of 11 players chosen in the 2017 draft.

The combine will take place from February 23 to March 2 at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. U-M is expected to hold its annual Pro Day sometime in March.