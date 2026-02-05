Newsstand: Jake Butt details conversation with Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham

Tweets Of The Day

Former Michigan All-American Jake Butt, now an analyst on Big Ten Network and co-host of ‘The Blue Print’ podcast, recently spoke with the new U-M coaching staff and shared some glowing remarks.

“Whittingham is a leader. Period,” Butt said. “There’s no questioning that. We talked about [sophomore quarterback] Bryce [Underwood], he just talked about having a plan in place. He said right away you could tell Bryce has this hunger and desire and thirst to be great, but it was on him and his staff to put a plan in place and environment to allow him to thrive.

“They have a full-time quarterback coach. They have an offseason plan. They have a spring ball plan. They have a summer plan. They have a fall camp [plan]. Everything has already been mapped out and thought of ahead of time to put Bryce in a position to succeed, because he’s clearly talented.”

Michigan has a leader in Whittingham. @Jbooty88 talks about his conversation with the coaching staff. @devingardnerXCI pic.twitter.com/o3rWNxChgS — THE BLUE PRINT (@TheBluePrintUM) February 4, 2026

Michigan is honoring those who have suffered and been impacted by breast cancer — and raising awareness for the disease — during its home game against Penn State Thursday night at Crisler Center.

Michigan celebrated national girls and women in sports day Wednesday.

Empowered women empower women. Today, we celebrate the incredible contributions of girls and women in sports!#NGWSD | @BCBSM pic.twitter.com/fRmhDG0DpU — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) February 4, 2026

With 137, Michigan has the most players to participate in the Super Bowl among all colleges, with USC checking in second with 129.

Michigan at the top again while certain schools don't even make the list 〽️ pic.twitter.com/a5AIigqFx0 — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) February 4, 2026

“To play at this level as a freshman — a true freshman — is really hard. That is really challenging for anybody. First year starting for a guy to second year starting, guys take a jump — just from the experience, just from being through the ups and downs, the game slowing down. Just the improvement, you make a jump your first year as a starter to year two. Now, not many kids are starting as a freshman, so that even kind of adds to it a little more. To be able to come in and play as a freshman is challenging, but there’s no doubt he’ll take a jump year two, having all that experience under his belt and the things he’s learned.”

— Michigan offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck on sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood (via ‘In The Trenches’ podcast)

