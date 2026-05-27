Michigan football kickoff times set for Weeks 1 through 3 of 2026 season

The Michigan Wolverines will once again be opening their season under the lights at the Big House.

The Big Ten Conference announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season on Wednesday afternoon, with the Sept. 5 opener against Western Michigan set for a 7:30 p.m. ET designation on NBC. It will be the third season in a row that the Wolverines open the campaign at home in the night game slot on NBC after wins over Fresno State and New Mexico in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The previously announced kick time for the Oklahoma game on Sept. 12 in Ann Arbor remains at 12 p.m. on FOX as part of the network’s Big Noon Saturday slate. The Week 3 showdown at home against UTEP will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast via the Big Ten Network.

The only other known game time at this moment is the season finale at Ohio State on Nov. 28, set for noon on FOX. Additional game times will be announced as we get closer to the 2026 season, and most will come via the 12 or 6-day windows chosen by the networks.

As part of the Big Ten’s television deal, U-M’s games will be televised via FOX, NBC, CBS and Big Ten Network during the regular season.

This story is developing.