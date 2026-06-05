Newsstand: Michigan lands another four-star recruit

Tweets Of The Day

Katy (Texas) Tompkins four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins committed to Michigan on Thursday evening. More from The Wolverine’s Ethan McDowell:

Jenkins planned on spending Victors Weekend with the Wolverines, but he went ahead and chose the program over Alabama, Texas, SMU and Vanderbilt this week. Michigan cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford made the 6-0.5, 190-pound corner a top priority after offering in February.

“Coach JG has been consistent with me throughout the process, and getting that Victors Weekend invite showed how much they value me,” Jenkins said earlier this spring. “I felt like it was the right place to close out my OVs and really take everything in.”

Gilford traveled out to Texas to visit the nation’s No. 29 cornerback and No. 260 overall recruit this spring and left a strong impression during that meeting. SMU and Vanderbilt held the momentum in the blue-chip prospect’s recruitment at different points, but Michigan surged late to secure his commitment.

He pledged to the Wolverines after just one visit and will be back on campus June 19. That first trip moved the needle and helped U-M land the heavily recruited corner..

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Blake Jenkins has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 185 CB from Katy, TX chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Texas, SMU, and Vanderbilt



“Go Blue baby I’m home home!!!!”⁰https://t.co/zJ1n4FZmsG pic.twitter.com/lO2qyccOcX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2026

Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt, a Big Ten Network analyst, breaks down what the Wolverines’ defense will look like in 2026.

“Schematically this Michigan defense will look very similar to what Mike Macdonald was doing”



–@Jbooty88 on what to expect from this @UMichFootball defense pic.twitter.com/fc26XuhoWs — Jake “JBOY” Crain (@JakeCrain_) June 4, 2026

First look at the Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry in EA Sports College Football 27

Ohio State trying to fight Michigan in EA Sports College Football 27 pic.twitter.com/g5yjvAMNWX — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 4, 2026

On3 column from Ross Dellenger on potential collective bargaining in college sports.

Before Congress, a sitting AD said players should be paid more. A conference commissioner said it’s time to explore a CBA.



College sports is in an unusual place, where an increase in the cap seems inevitable.



More in our weekly @On3 sports biz column – https://t.co/wwvOWRqpzI — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 4, 2026

More content from Michigan football during its team retreat Up North.

A perfect summer day! pic.twitter.com/TxqrUKNann — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 4, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“He’s just scratching the surface. This was his first time ever backpedaling. It fires me up because you’ve got a piece of clay that you can just fine-tune and make him into a great player.”

— Michigan safeties coach Tyler Stockton on junior Taylor Tatum, who switched from running back to safety (via ‘In The Trenches’ with Jon Jansen)

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: One of the most interesting men on the Michigan defense is ‘just scratching the surface’

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Commit Impact: 4-star CB Blake Jenkins

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: How Michigan’s greatest players would create an unstoppable all-time starting five

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Official Visit Preview: Rivals300 OL Lincoln Mageo

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Intel on Michigan’s top targets taking official visits elsewhere this weekend