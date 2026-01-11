Colorado State QB transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi commits to Michigan football

Colorado State quarterback transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has committed to Michigan Wolverines football, according to a report from ESPN. U-M is entering its first season under head coach Kyle Whittingham.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder spent four seasons at Colorado State and has one year of eligibility remaining.

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Fowler-Nicolosi is the No. 973 overall player and No. 57 quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal.

The Aledo, Texas, native appeared in 31 games with 28 starts across his four-year career with the Rams. He completed 583 of his 969 pass attempts (60.2 percent) for 6,938 yards and 38 touchdowns with 29 interceptions.

Fowler-Nicolosi is slated to be the only upperclassman quarterback on Michigan’s roster next season and is expected to compete for the backup job behind sophomore Bryce Underwood, who opened all 13 games in 2025.

The quarterback started CSU’s first three games, before deciding to move on from the school after head coach Jay Norvell was fired in September despite being named a captain preseason. He was benched in favor of backup Jackson Brousseau during a 17-16 loss to UTSA, which ended up being his last contest as a Ram. In his three-game year, he completed 44 of his 82 passes for 488 yards and 1 touchdown with 2 interceptions.

The 2023 and 2024 seasons were the most productive of Fowler-Nicolosi’s career. In 2023, he completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 3,460 yards and 22 touchdowns with 16 interceptions, adding a rushing touchdown. In 2024, the signal-caller connected on 60.5 percent of his throws for 2,796 yards and 14 touchdowns with 9 picks, also running for 75 yards and 4 scores. He was named honorable mention All-Mountain West in 2023.

As a true freshman in 2022, Fowler-Nicolosi competed in two games after enrolling early the prior winter. He went 17-of-37 passing for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns with 1 interception that year. Colorado State opened up the season against Michigan, losing by a wide margin — 51-7 — at The Big House, but Fowler-Nicolosi didn’t play.

A three-star recruit in the 2022 class, he attended Aledo (Texas) High and was the No. 67 quarterback in the nation.

A fiery quarterback, Fowler-Nicolosi is known in part for his preseason trash talk about arch rival Colorado. “We’ll see how far Instagram followers get you,” he said in an interview. After a double-overtime loss to the Buffaloes, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders refused to shake Fowler-Nicolosi’s hand.