Michigan football lands Jim Harding as offensive line coach

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham has officially found his offensive line coach, tabbing Jim Harding in the same role, adding the assistant head coach label to his name per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Harding just wrapped his 12th season as Utah’s offensive line coach, consistently coaching one of the best units in the the country. This year, he coached a pair of first-team All-Big 12 offensive linemen in Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, expected to be two of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Garett Bolles (2016), Jordan Agasiva (2018), Jackson Barton (2018), Darrin Paulo (2019), Nick Ford (2020, 2021), Braeden Daniels (2022) and Sataoa Laumea (2022) were also All-Pac-12 selections under his watch.

Prior to his time at Utah, which began in 2015, Harding coached from 2009-13 at Wyoming and held a variety of roles from co-offensive coordinator to offensive line coach. The assistant has ties to Michigan having coached at Troy HS from 2005-08 as its defensive coordinator in 2005-07 and head coach in 2008. He got his start in the collegiate coaching ranks at Missouri in 2002-04 as a graduate assistant.

Harding, a Maumee, Ohio native, is a Toledo alum and also earned a degree from Missouri. He was a four-year starter with the Rockets from 1997-2000, setting a school record with 46 consecutive starts. Harding was a first-team all-Mid-American Conference selection as a senior in 2000 and a captain on a team that finished 10-1.

Harding joins an offensive staff at Michigan that will be coordinated by his peer this season in Jason Beck. Running backs coach Tony Alford is being retained by Whittingham, while Micah Simon will take over as wide receivers coach and Freddie Whittingham will coach the tight ends.

Former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill will hold the same position with the Michigan program.