Michigan wide receivers: 'Extremely talented' Andrew Marsh, 'major' expectations for JJ Buchanan, what Jaime Ffrench brings

Michigan Wolverines football has two sophomore wide receivers who were productive in their first college football season last year in Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan. Marsh led the Wolverines with 45 catches, 651 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2025, while Buchanan posted 26 grabs for 427 yards and 5 touchdowns at Utah.

The wide receiving corps begins with Marsh, who was second nationally among FBS freshmen in receiving yards.

“Love Andrew,” new Michigan wide receivers coach Micah Simon said on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast. “He is an extremely talented player. Being from Texas, I saw the kid coming through high school. Extremely talented, and so much untapped potential that he has, as well, that he will be able to grow in his game to be an even better player.

“But from what I saw from him through spring was a kid that just really got comfortable with the skill set. He knew what works for him on the field, he knew how to attack, he knew how to finish plays. Now, we’re just working on refining some different skills that he can have in his skill set and working on his vocal leadership even more.

“The guys on the team, the guys in the room, they look to him to be that leader, and you’ve got to remember, he’s 19 years old, this is just his second year. He’s been one year here at Michigan, so just helping him be even better in that regard. But I love what I see from him, and expecting major, major things for him this season.”

Buchanan, a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder, recorded 9 contested catches last season — more than the rest of Michigan’s returning wideouts combined. He began the year as a tight end but quickly switched outside and continued to thrive.

“He has a unique story, just being a tight end at the beginning of the season last year, and also showed up in the summer,” Simon said. “He did not have a spring ball, so he showed up in June and learned the offense, gained our trust through fall camp and before you know it, he’s starting week one against UCLA in the Rose Bowl as a true freshman. And it just continued to grow from there.

“And it was about week three, as we continue to evaluate and myself, [head] Coach [Kyle] Whittingham and [offensive coordinator] Coach [Jason] Beck, it was like, ‘OK, he’s a receiver.’ So we moved him to my room, and when you get moved like that in the early part of the year, there’s not a lot of time to really hone in on your individual skills. It’s a lot of scheme, it’s a lot of how do you attack the defenses week in and week out. That was a lot of what we did with him, and he was able to be successful.

“So now, having a full spring with him, he has grown his game in so many different ways. I mean, he can line up all over the field. He’s moving faster than he ever has. He’s twitchier. It’s exciting to see his growth, and I’m expecting major things for him this season, as well.”

Buchanan has knowledge of the offense, having worked under Beck, Simon and Whittingham last year, so he’s been helpful for the newcomers and returning Michigan players.

“One of the biggest helps was in January, while coaches were out on the road recruiting and getting that stuff going, and he’s here with the boys and already teaching them the offense and they’re spending time together on the field throwing,” Simon noted. “He’s able to articulate what we’re trying to accomplish on offense. So, it’s a huge help. He’s another kid. As you look at the room, the room is young on paper, so he’s another guy that’s pushing to be that vocal leader and grow in that regard.”

Another sophomore who will play a role this fall is Jaime Ffrench, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound Texas transfer. Ffrench redshirted last year, appearing in only four games and catching 1 pass for 6 yards.

Ffrench’s athleticism has stood out since arriving at Michigan in January.

“Definitely brings a lot of speed and a lot of competitiveness and just heart,” Simon said. “He goes 1,000 miles per hour every single day, and he is all about learning. He is all about being coached hard.

“Just wanted an opportunity to showcase his ability. With recruiting and everything these days, he was able to know Andrew through the recruiting process, he was able to know [sophomore quarterback] Bryce [Underwood] through the process. So, it was a very, very I don’t want to say easy deal once he was in the portal, but all of those connections that he had with guys on the team now and then once we were able to get on the phone and I could talk with his parents and they could understand our vision and our plan for him, it was really a match made.”