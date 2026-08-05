Inside Michigan's new-look offense: Jason Beck on tempo, disguise, and what makes it work

ANN ARBOR – Michigan football offensive coordinator Jason Beck met with reporters at Schembechler Hall on Wednesday following the first practice of fall camp.

The picture he painted was of an offensive philosophy that wants to lean on being unpredictable. But Beck did not hesitate when asked what’s clicking early.

“Right now I feel really good about the run game, the running backs, having the QB a part of that, the offensive line being productive in there with the tight end,” Beck said after session No. 1. “I feel the run game’s strong. Now it’s a matter of taking steps forward in the other areas, in the pass game, everything there. With the throw and catch, I feel pretty good about a couple guys there, but we’re still working to find our identity, find our path and direction that we’ll be headed.

“Great first day. I’m really impressed with how the guys looked. You can tell they had a really good summer. That’s a credit to the strength staff, but that’s also a reflection of the kids, their buy-in and their commitment to what we’re doing. Really impressed with how they look, and it was a good first day of practice.”

The Michigan passing game and how it develops around sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood is a major talking point. Sophomores Andrew Marsh and Utah transfer JJ Buchanan are pieces the staff know will make high-end contributions this year, with more to unlock.

“It’s only the first day of camp, so there’s not a whole lot to read into and see,” Beck said. “But what stands out is Andrew had a really productive year here. JJ came with us from Utah, so we’re really familiar with him and his strengths. We’ve learned a lot about those guys. We’ve been putting together this puzzle of the quarterback with all the skill guys, and you want everybody to be in a spot where they’re playing to their strengths, doing things at a really high level.

“It starts with the quarterback, but it translates to all those other skill guys. That’s the process of how consistently you can get open, make the catch, the quarterback makes the right read, the throw, all that chemistry coming together no matter what the coverage is. Made a lot of progress in spring, and you could tell these guys have been working hard this summer. Really encouraged with the first day and what they’re doing.”

Much of the buzz around Michigan’s passing game has revolved around the freedom given to pass catchers to adjust to routes on the fly. But it is more of a structured freedom than true improvisation.

“We’re working these routes, but based on what the coverage is, what the looks are, those routes need to adjust,” the Michigan playcaller said. “It can’t always be a static thing that you draw on paper, because otherwise the right call, the right coverage, gives you a hard time on that play. You have to be able to work those routes to get open against different looks, different leverages. It’s not a free-for-all where they’re doing something unpredictable. It’s,’ I’m running this route, and within that route I have leeway to get open,’ taking it higher, cutting it shorter, doing different things to get open, not letting something take it away from you.”

The ‘Rhino’ look coming, and Michigan’s offensive chemistry

One of the most distinctive wrinkles in Beck’s power-spread offense is the “Rhino” package that features a 6th offensive lineman deployed as an extra blocker.

Beck also shared the origins of the look, and how it could look different at Michigan.

“The Rhino thing goes back to my time at Virginia,” Beck said. “When we were at Syracuse, the kid who did this for us — his name was Chris Elmore, but his nickname was Rhino. He was so dominant at it that we started naming it the Rhino ever since then. It’s typically been a big D-lineman or an O-lineman, and we’re looking for physicality in the run game and pass protection, in complement to that.

“It’s about being physical to run the football and then hold up in pass protection, because you have to be able to throw the ball when the Rhino’s out there too. Playing with the sixth O-lineman, we were the number one team in the country doing that last year — it was like 400 or 500 snaps. We know what we’re doing and how we can utilize it as a weapon.

“At Utah, our sixth O-lineman was better than a lot of our five skill guys, so that’s why we had him out there quite a bit.”

Beck is working to pull all of these concepts together to piece together a Michigan offense that is multiple and surprising in what it throws at the opposition.

Chemistry between the quarterback and wideouts will be a big key in getting the most out of the group, and a foundational part of the new system at Michigan.

“It’s something we train at a really high level,” Beck said. “Part of our walkthrough time and meeting time is having routes, giving looks, and based on those looks, how the route adjusts. I don’t want to overplay it — it’s not every route, not everything has all this freedom, because certain routes have to be super controlled, and you have to know exactly what’s happening there. On other routes, the guy has more freedom to get open — option routes and things like that.

“We put a lot of work into that chemistry, both in terms of meeting time — standing up in the classroom with this leverage and that leverage, what do you think you’ll do here and there — and in walkthroughs, where the coaches are out there.”

Beck also described using his own assistants to simulate defensive disguises during practice, and even into pregame warmups.

“I have young coaches who play defensive players and give all these looks to work on it, so that when you’re hitting 7-on-7 and team periods, you’re making progress,” Beck said. “You’ll even see, in pregame, coaches out there giving looks, giving leverages, showing where the backer is, where the safety is, and how the route is working to get open.

“I don’t want to call a play as just a Cover 2 play or a Cover 4 play. Defenses are way beyond that. If you call a Cover 4 play, you’re crossing your fingers they’re in Cover 4, and if they’re not, what are you doing? No matter what the coverage is, you want answers — either in the concepts working together, or in a guy having options to get open in the routes he’s running.”

How the tight ends fit into the new system

Beck is known for throwing several formations at opposing defenses, which allows for Michigan to build its look around the talent it has in the building. But one group that has not gotten a ton of discussion this offseason is a normally busy tight end room historically in Ann Arbor.

Fear not, though. There are plans to use them if they can bring a skill set to the table.

“If they’re going to be out there, they have to do a lot of things to help,” Beck said. “Tight end is that unique position that’s really involved in the run game and really involved in the pass game at a high level. Zach Marshall was out all spring, so we didn’t have much work with Zach, but we anticipate him being a piece of what we do based on his involvement last year, and also his leadership and work ethic this summer. He’s one of those guys — when you talk to Doug in the weight room, he’s one of the all-stars of the summer.

“The tight end group is strong — several of those guys played last year and got experience. I think [Hogan Hansen and Deakon Tonielli] are similar types, [Jalen Hoffman and Eli Owens] are similar types, and Zach is in between those two. The other interesting guy will be Mason Bonner — he just showed up here, so it’ll be interesting to see what he can do. He’s that tight end/JJ Buchanan type.

“All those guys could have a role and contribute in the run game and the pass game.”

Zoomed out, Beck’s vision for the Michigan offense is less about a signature style and more about denying opposing defenses any opportunity to predict what’s going on.

“We want to be physical. We want to be really hard to defend. We want to be able to attack the opponent and gain advantages in what we’re doing,” Beck said. “We have a unique ability to do all kinds of personnel, formations, and motions, and play types, while doing it at tempo. Most teams have to huddle to communicate all these variables, but we have a unique ability to do that at tempo, no huddle, because it’s harder to defend than if you slow it down. Everything we’re doing is to be tough to defend, gain advantages, attack, score points, win.”

Beck was asked whether trickery was part of that identity, but pushed back gently on it. The goal isn’t necessarily gadget plays, but more disguise.

“I haven’t been a big trick-play guy over the years, but we always want complements to what we’re doing,” Beck said. “When I set up in the booth and the defensive guy’s up there watching the other team line up and calling out the plays, I never want to be that guy on offense — where they’re watching the team line up and can call out what they’re doing. Everything we’re doing is trying to hide that, disguise that, and make it hard to defend, so they can’t just see the formation and know what’s coming.

One practice into fall camp, the picture Beck describes is a Michigan offense already confident in the potential of its ground game, still building trust in the passing game, and designed from top to bottom around never giving the defense a clean read.