Michigan football NFL mock draft simulation: When will first Wolverine be drafted?

The Michigan Wolverines will have some decent representation in the 2026 NFL Draft, though a class without the numbers or highly-ranked talent that has defined some of the last few groups.

Still, the Wolverines had 8 players invited to the 2026 NFL Combine and should have more than a few players selected. The invitees for this class include fullback Max Bredeson, wide receiver Donaven McCulley, tight end Marlin Klein, edge rushers Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, linebacker Jimmy Rolder and kicker Dominic Zvada.

We simulated the 2026 NFL Draft using the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft machine. Here is who it had from Michigan being selected over seven rounds.

EDGE Derrick Moore: Chicago Bears (Second round, No. 57 overall)

Derrick Moore finished his Michigan career with a 10-sack season with two forced fumbles, positioning him to be the highest Wolverine taken during the 2026 NFL Draft class. Here, he joins one of the NFC’s up-and-coming franchises and the division champion from this past season.

EDGE Jaishawn Barham: Tennessee Titans (Fourth round, No. 101 overall)

Michigan’s class has a bit of a wild card in it with Jaishawn Barham, who moved from linebacker to EDGE in 2025 and did so to mixed results. But the pure disruption and athleticism should appeal to NFL teams, especially if he tests well. He is currently seen as a top-100 prospect, and a big combine could do wonders for his stock as teams look for their version of a Micah Parsons.

TE Marlin Klein: Green Bay Packers (Fourth round, No. 120 overall)

Marlin Klein is another member of this group who should test fairly well despite a lack of hefty production over the course of his Michigan career, finishing with 38 catches for 364 yards and a touchdown over three years of accumulated stats. The 6-6, 250-pounder could find a role at the next level as a TE2, and it would not be a surprise if his best football is still ahead of him.

EDGE TJ Guy: Los Angeles Chargers (Sixth round, No. 203 overall)

TJ Guy did not receive an NFL Combine invite, nor did he have the season some thought he would after returning for one more year in Ann Arbor. Guy had 2.5 sacks and 18 total tackles in 2025 in more of a rotational role than stepping forward into one of the top two spots in the EDGE rotation. However, a late-round flier might make sense, especially from your former head coach in Jim Harbaugh

DT Rayshaun Benny: Green Bay Packers (Seventh round, No. 236 overall)

This feels low for a player within Michigan’s defense who flew mostly under the radar, but did a lot of dirty work behind the scenes. He becomes the second player taken by the Packers in the mock scenario, and the final Wolverine selected in the pre-combine simulation.

Michigan NFL Draft history

The Wolverines have had at least one player selected in 87 consecutive drafts dating back to 1938, and 421 players selected overall. It will almost certainly add to that number this year with Moore leading the way, coming in at No. 60 overall on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board for the 2026 class.

Last year, Michigan had seven players drafted in the event, including a trio of first rounders in defensive tackles Mason Graham (Cleveland Browns) and Kenneth Grant (Miami Dolphins) and tight end Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears).

The Wolverines had a school-record 13 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, coming off of its College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2023, topping the previous mark of 11 players chosen in the 2017 draft.

The combine will take place from February 23 to March 2 at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 from Green Bay, Wisconsin. U-M is expected to hold its annual Pro Day sometime in March.