Michigan football offensive lineman Jake Guarnera entering transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines are losing another key piece on the offensive line with sophomore Jake Guarnera entering the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Guarnera’s departure might be the most hurtful so far, given that he was a key piece of the Michigan offensive line this season. The sophomore was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this season, starting all but two games at right guard for the Wolverines. He slid over to center due to injury in the 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

On two occasions, he shared Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performances in the building in his performances against Central Michigan and Nebraska.

Guarnera is the second starter from Michigan football’s offensive line to hit the portal this cycle along with classmate Andrew Sprague.

This story is developing.