Michigan football officially announces Jason Beck as offensive coordinator

The Michigan Wolverines have officially announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Jason Beck, dropping the confirmation on Friday afternoon as Kyle Whittingham assembles his first coaching staff in Ann Arbor.

Beck spent the 2025 season with Whittingham at Utah, where the Utes were second in FBS in rushing offense (266.3), fourth in total offense (482.9) and fifth in both scoring offense (41.2 ppg) and fewest interceptions thrown (5).

“Jason Beck is an exceptional leader with a proven track record as a developer of quarterbacks and a creative play caller,” Whittingham said in the release. “He’s an innovative coach, constantly finding ways to challenge defenses through an efficient, balanced attack — whether on the ground or through the air. We’re looking forward to seeing Jason and our offensive staff mentor and inspire the young men who represent our team. We are thrilled to welcome Jason and his family to the Michigan Football family.”

Beck spent one year at Utah after one year at New Mexico in 2024. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Syracuse and spent five seasons coaching quarterbacks at Virginia (2016-21) and three at BYU (2013-15). He got his start in coaching as a grad assistant at BYU in 2007 and was a GA for Les Miles at LSU in 2008. Other stops included Weber State (2009-11) and Simon Fraser (2012).

“It is an honor to join Coach Whittingham at the University of Michigan,” said Beck. “I am eager to work with this exceptional offensive staff as we work together to build, develop, and support our student-athletes. My family and I are excited about this opportunity to become part of the Michigan community and the Wolverine family. Go Blue!”

Beck’s hiring was the second staff confirmation by Michigan and Whittingham on Friday along with defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who comes over to the program from BYU.

More background on new Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck

More from Michigan’s press release:

“Utah also listed third in the NCAA in third down conversions (52.6%) and first downs (331) while having the 12th-best red zone offense. The program had five players earn All-Big 12 honors, including All-American and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Spencer Fano. Overall, the Utes were one of only nine teams across the country to average over 200 yards on the ground and through the air this season.

He joined Whittingham’s Utah staff after spending the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator at New Mexico. The Lobos offense finished in the top five nationally in three statistical categories in 2024, listing No. 5 in rushing offense (253.6 ypg) while ranking No. 4 in total offense (484.3 ypg) and first downs (298). New Mexico led the Mountain West in total offense, red zone offense and first downs.

Beck also assumed the duties of quarterback coach in 2024. That season, he helped Devon Dampier lead the MWC and rank No. 12 nationally in points responsible for (188) while ranking second in the league in total passing yards (2,768).

Before joining the staff in Albuquerque, Beck spent two seasons at Syracuse (2022-23), coaching the quarterbacks both seasons and assuming the offensive coordinator position in 2023. He led an offense in 2023 that was plagued by injuries but featured a 1,000-yard rusher in LeQuint Allen. The Orange set a program record for total offense in a season opener (677 yards) and most rushing yards in a game since 1996 (392).

As the quarterbacks mentor in 2022, the program’s pass efficiency rating improved from 108th in the FBS the year prior to his arrival to 40th nationally. Syracuse finished 2022 ranked second in the ACC in red zone offense, fourth in pass efficiency and seventh in passing offense.

Beck coached the quarterbacks at Virginia for six seasons (2016-21). The Cavaliers had three quarterbacks throw for 20-plus touchdowns in consecutive seasons, with each of those campaigns coming during Beck’s tenure in Charlottesville. Bryce Perkins graduated as the program’s career record holder in total offense (7,910 yards). Perkins led the ACC and was No. 6 in the NCAA in total offense (4,307) in 2019, with his single-season passing yards setting a UVA record (3,538). Beck also coached Brennan Armstrong and Kurt Benkert, with Armstrong leading Virginia to a No. 2 ranking in passing offense at the FBS level in 2021. Benkert passed for 5,759 yards and 46 touchdowns during his two years at UVA.

Prior to joining the staff at Virginia, Beck was the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, BYU, from 2013-15. He mentored Taysom Hill and Tanner Mangum during his time in Provo. Mangum was the nation’s only freshman quarterback to throw for 3,000-plus yards and complete 60 percent of his passes.”