Michigan football podcast: Balas and Skene on portal, Kyle Whittingham's start, more

Michigan is doing a great job keeping its talent while hitting the portal for players who can help next year, too, under new head coach Kyle Whittingham. The Wolverines still have some holes to fill, but they’re just about done with the portal closing Friday.

The Michigan offensive line has been a priority after several jumped into the portal, only to return. Hiring Jim Harding has been a huge step in securing them and providing hope for the future.

Harding grew up in Maumee, Ohio, starred at the University of Toledo, and is now back closer to home after spending years at Utah with Whittingham.

“It’s incredible, a little bit surreal,” Harding told WTOL TV of the opportunity at Michigan. “Growing up in northwest Ohio and seeing this program on TV each and every Saturday… I don’t think it’s fully sank in, but what a great opportunity here.”

It helps, he added, that they still have family around.

“My wife’s from Farmington Hills, Michigan, I’m from Maumee, and so it’s a really great opportunity that our two boys now get to be around grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins for the first time really… their entire life,” Harding said.

“The foundation of really becoming a student of the game was formed at the University of Toledo. The roots both in the hometown and at the university are really what’s given me the foundation of who I am … “and I’d like to think you’ll see a physical line… really the backbone of the program. If the offensive line is playing well, everybody else benefits.”

Chris Balas and former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene break that down and more in today’s podcast.