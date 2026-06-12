Michigan football podcast: Balas and Skene with special guest Chris Stapleton

No, not THE Chris Stapleton, but former Michigan punter, a teammate of Doug Skene’s at Michigan and a former actor with credits like The Bucket List with Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman join us on today’s podcast.

The Michigan special teams have been suspect the last two years minus a great season from kicker Dominic Zvada a few years ago, but they appear to be in good hands with new assistant Kerry Coombs. Coombs made a difference with special teams in the month he was here before Whittingham took over and they made progress this spring.

“I think the thing was that they had struggled, and they knew they had struggled,” Coombs said of the Michigan group. “There were some things that were easy for me to see having done this for quite a while. The meetings were too long. The time on the field, relative to special teams, frankly, was too long. There’s not a single kid that came to the University of Michigan to play right guard on punt. And if you don’t make it exciting and you don’t make it interesting and you don’t keep it pretty brief, you’re going to lose them, and they’re not going to want to play, and they’re not going to want to perform. They’ll do it because they’re part of the team, but you got to get them excited about doing it. And that’s one of the big challenges of special teams.

“And for me, because I had so much to do with teaching new things to our kids, I didn’t have time to really think about it. And it really didn’t hit me until we got down to the bowl site. It was like, ‘You know what? You might not have a job here [at Michigan]. You might’ve been a two-week wonder, and it’d be out looking for work.’ But it worked out that I’m getting to stay. I’m very excited about that. So, that first month was like no month I’ve ever had in my career, but now we’re back to normal.”

We talk about that, Stapleton’s near heroic moment in Bo Schembechler’s last Michigan game, offensive line with Skene and much more.