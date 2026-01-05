Michigan football quarterback Mikey Keene to enter transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Mikey Keene is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Keene, who transferred to Ann Arbor last offseason, suffered an injury in spring football that kept him out of the rotation and quarterback derby. He did not appear in a single game for the Wolverines this year after the previous staff had hoped he would push freshman Bryce Underwood for the starting job.

Keene was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class and played his first two seasons at UCF before transferring to Fresno State in 2023, throwing for 2,976 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In 2024, he threw for 2892 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 picks. Keene started the season opener at Michigan, going 22-of-36 for 235 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, including a pick-six thrown to former U-M star cornerback Will Johnson.

Michigan’s new staff has been kicking the tires on quarterback help in the transfer portal with current efforts focused on former UCF and Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson. It also showed interest in Mason McKenzie, who committed to Boston College over the weekend.

Keene is the third Michigan quarterback to enter the portal this cycle along with Jadyn Davis and Davis Warren.