Michigan football RB Jasper Parker entering transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Jasper Parker is entering the transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The first-year rusher has three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Parker, a former four-star recruit out of Louisiana, played in six games this season, burning his redshirt as a reserve in Michigan’s running back stable. He had 25 carries for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns this season with the first coming in a 63-3 win over Central Michigan and another in the 45-20 win over Maryland on Nov. 22.

Parker was the No. 356 player nationally coming out of high school in the 2025 class and No. 26 running back in the country, along with being tabbed the No. 13 player in Louisiana. He attended Archbishop Shaw HS and totaled 1,612 all-purpose yards with 22 touchdowns as a senior.

Michigan’s backfield this year was led by Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall with Parker competing for RB3 reps alongside them. He eventually was beaten out by junior Bryson Kuzdzal, who finished the year with 76 carries for 326 yards and 4 touchdowns, getting the bulk of the carries in the final three games of the season with Marshall dealing with a shoulder injury. Parker was also supplanted by sophomore Micah Ka’apana, who played a role down the stretch after returning from injury.

Five-star recruit Savion Hiter is expected to play a major role in the Michigan backfield next year, so snaps could be light for players on the fringes of playing time.

Parker is the 8th Wolverine to enter the transfer portal this cycle, due in large part to a coaching transition from Sherrone Moore to Kyle Whittingham, joining QB Davis Warren, QB Jadyn Davis, WR Fredrick Moore, WR Semaj Morgan, OL Connor Jones, LB Cole Sullivan and DB Elijah Dotson.