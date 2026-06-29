Michigan football's reset: The Sporting News is buying the Kyle Whittingham hype

The Michigan Wolverines made a change at head coach last December with the firing of Sherrone Moore and Kyle Whittingham. The change was needed for a multitude of reasons, and Whittingham might be the elixir needed for a turnaround.

Bill Bender of The Sporting News agrees, writing the Michigan section of the publication’s football preview magazine, which returned to newsstands this June for the first time since 2012. The outlet has U-M finishing No. 5 in the Big Ten behind Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

“Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was fired on Dec. 10, 2025, after the university found evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, which ended a turbulent two-year tenure with the program,” Bender wrote. “That program had been subject to multiple NCAA investigations toward the end of the Jim Harbaugh era, including the in-person scouting scandal involving former staffer Connor Stalions. The Wolverines needed a complete reset, and now they have it.

“New coach Kyle Whittingham is the answer. Whittingham, 66, parted ways with Utah after compiling a 177-88 record the past 21 seasons. Whittingham led the Utes to 10 consecutive winning seasons, including three seasons with 10 or more wins in the last five years. He is what Michigan needs at the right time. The Wolverines won the national championship in 2023. Michigan compiled a 17-9 record the last two years with a 12-6 record in Big Ten play. Will Whittingham be able to push the Wolverines back into the top tier of the conference?”

The offensive and defensive storylines in the Michigan preview share a similar throughline to most of the popular plot threads, from Bryce Underwood’s development to how Jay Hill runs the defense. The bottom line is that despite the reset, Whittingham is expected to throw the Wolverines back into the national spotlight for the right reasons.

“Whittingham did not come to Michigan for a rebuild,” Bender said. “The Wolverines are 10-3 at home and 5-5 on the road the last two years with a 3-7 record against ranked opponents. How does Whittingham re-establish Michigan as a Big Ten contender? Underwood should take the next step as a sophomore quarterback, but there will be growing pains on the defensive side with the switch in scheme. The program is moving on from the Jim Harbaugh era, and the schedule is challenging.

“The Wolverines play their first four games at home, and tests against Oklahoma (Sept. 12) and lowa (Sept. 26) will be good barometers. Penn State (Oct. 17) also comes to Michigan Stadium, and the Wolverines have road tests at Indiana (Oct. 24) and Oregon (Nov. 14). That all comes before games against Michigan State (Nov. 7) and Ohio State (Nov. 28).

“The Buckeyes beat the Wolverines 27-9 in 2025. Whittingham has experience with the Utah-BYU rivalry, compiling a 11-6 record. Will that success carry over?”