Michigan football reveals uniform combination for Citrus Bowl vs. Texas

Michigan Wolverines football will take on Texas Wednesday afternoon in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. The U-M program announced Friday afternoon that the Wolverines will wear white jerseys with maize pants along with the iconic winged helmet.

Michigan alluded to the uniform choice with a video featuring the EA Sports College Football video game, with the user picking the blue-on-maize combination.

From the @EASPORTSCollege screen to the real life field, we’re ready for the @CitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/i6pxL5OOnq — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 30, 2025

Michigan has worn blue jerseys for its last four bowl games — in the Orange Bowl vs. Georgia in 2021, Fiesta Bowl vs. Texas Christian in 2022, Rose Bowl vs. Alabama in 2023 and ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Alabama in 2024. The Wolverines also sported blue jerseys in the Jan. 8, 2024 national championship game victory over Washington.

Michigan had six road games this season, wearing its white jerseys each time. The Wolverines used blue pants three times (Northwestern, USC, Nebraska), white pants twice (Michigan State, Maryland) and maize pants once (Oklahoma).

During the first six years of the Jim Harbaugh era (2015-20), Michigan wore white pants for all but one road game (at Penn State in 2017; maize), but U-M started switching up the pant color choice much more so in 2021, debuting blue pants on the road in a win at Wisconsin that season. Here’s what Michigan has worn in every road jersey situation since 2021:

Game Pants Color Result Wisconsin (Oct. 2, 2021) Blue W, 38-17 Nebraska (Oct. 9, 2021) White W, 32-29 Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021) Maize L, 37-33 Penn State (Nov. 13, 2021) Maize W, 21-17 Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021) Blue W, 59-18 Iowa (Dec. 4, 2021) Blue W, 42-3 Iowa (Oct. 1, 2022) Blue W, 27-14 Indiana (Oct. 8, 2022) Maize W, 31-10 Rutgers (Nov. 5, 2022) White W, 52-17 Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022) White W, 45-23 Nebraska (Sept. 30, 2023) Maize W, 45-7 Minnesota (Oct. 7, 2023) White W, 52-10 Michigan State (Oct. 21, 2023) Blue W, 49-0 Penn State (Nov. 11, 2023) Maize W, 24-15 Maryland (Nov. 18, 2023) White W, 31-24 Iowa (Dec. 2, 2023) White W, 26-0 Washington (Oct. 5, 2024) Maize L, 27-17 Illinois (Oct. 19, 2024) Blue L, 21-7 Indiana (Nov. 9, 2024) Blue L, 20-15 Ohio State (Nov. 30, 2024) White W, 13-10 Oklahoma (Sept. 6, 2025) Maize L, 24-13 Nebraska (Sept. 20, 2025) Blue W, 30-27 USC (Oct. 11, 2025) Blue L, 31-13 Michigan State (Oct. 25, 2025) White W, 31-20 Northwestern (Nov. 15, 2025) Blue W, 24-22

Texas, meanwhile, is expected to wear its traditional burnt orange jerseys with white helmets and white pants.