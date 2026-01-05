Michigan football 'Those Who Stay' tracker: Live updates on player announcements, returns

The Michigan Wolverines have been hard at work retaining key pieces of the roster for head coach Kyle Whittingham, who is putting together his first team in Ann Arbor.

In the current college football world, and with a coaching transition taking place at Michigan, sometimes who you keep is as important as who you bring in. The football program seems to agree, kicking off a “LFG147” campaign, signifying the players who will stay in Ann Arbor to start the Whittingham era.

Below, we are tracking the announcements as they come in. For players transferring out of the program, be sure to bookmark our transfer portal roundup and tracker here.

Announcements so far:

• OT Blake Frazier

• OT Andrew Babalola

By: Anthony Broome Andrew Babalola locked in At 4:58 Monday, former five-star recruit Andrew Babalola announced he would return for his second year in Ann Arbor. He missed the 2025 season with a torn ACL suffered in camp. Those who stay. pic.twitter.com/ueStW3bO4Q — Andrew Babalola (@AndrewBabalola4) January 5, 2026

By: Anthony Broome Blake Frazier staying in Ann Arbor The first payoff to the tease came at 4:22 p.m. ET on Monday in the form of offensive tackle Blake Frazier, who announced that he will return to Michigan for his redshirt sophomore season. The graphic he sent out was done by the football program, signifying that a campaign was taking place, centered around the “Those Who Stay” tagline. STORY: Michigan OL Blake Frazier to remain with Wolverines in 2026: ‘Those who stay’