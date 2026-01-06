Michigan football running back Bryson Kuzdzal entering NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines junior running back Bryson Kuzdzal is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school after redshirting his first year in Ann Arbor.

Kuzdzal, who originally joined the program as a walk-on out of Forest Hills Eastern High School and a Grand Rapids native, broke onto the scene in 2024 with six appearances on special teams, making two tackles.

Kuzdzal has 76 carries for 326 yards and 4 touchdowns this season in Ann Arbor with the bulk of that production coming down the stretch. He started the 45-20 win at Maryland with 20 carries for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns, then got a second start in the Citrus Bowl loss to Texas with 20 carries for 82 yards.

Michigan’s backfield will feature Jordan Marshall and five-star freshman Savion Hiter in 2026. Justice Haynes could potentially return next season, currently weighing a return to U-M or heading to the 2026 NFL Draft.

His last year at Forest Hills Eastern saw him rack up 1,378 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns as a running back and returner during his senior year. Kuzdzal was enrolled at the School of Kinesiology at U-M, majoring in Applied Exercise Science.