Michigan football set to hire Larry Black as defensive tackles coach

The Michigan Wolverines are set to hire Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black as the new defensive tackles coach under Kyle Whittingham, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Black just finished up his fourth season with the Commodores and had recently been elevated to co-defensive coordinator on head coach Clark Lea’s staff. He replaces Lou Esposito, who was retained by Whittingham during the transition, but accepted a job in the NFL with Jesse Minter’s Baltimore Ravens.

Black, who played defensive tackle at Indiana from 2009-13, got his start in coaching at Carthrage College in 2015 before spending two years at Toledo as a graduate assistant in 2016-17. He made the jump to Notre Dame as a GA in 2018 before heading back to Toledo to coach the defensive line from 2019-21. Black was hired to coach the defensive line at Vanderbilt in 2022 and has been there since.

His brother, Jibreel Black, played at Michigan from 2010-13.

Black will team up with Lewis Powell, coaching the defensive line in Ann Arbor, with the latter tacking on the EDGE position. Michigan’s entire defensive coaching staff is now new and will be coordinated by Jay Hill, who came over from BYU after Whittingham was hired.

This story is developing and will be updated shortly.