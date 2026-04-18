Michigan football spring game recap: Maize takes down Blue in final moments

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Wolverines football spring game saw the Maize take down the Blue 7-6, earning their squad a trip to Texas de Brazil while the losers get nothing in the first look at the Kyle Whittingham-coached program.

Here is the recap of how it went from the Big House and a cloudy and blustery day. NOTE: The game was played with 10 minute quarters, and featured a “thud” period in the first quarter before full contact the rest of the way.

First quarter

Maize team won the opening coin toss and started things off at the Big House. The first quarter was a thud period with no full contact. Full-contact tackling would take place during the 2nd through 4th quarters. Sophomore Bryce Underwood, playing quarterback for both teams, was unable to generate a scoring drive through three possessions between both squads, bringing the first quarter to an end with a 0-0 score in the annual Maize vs. Blue exhibition.

Maize 0, Blue 0

Second quarter

Freshman Tommy Carr came in at quarterback and got things started with the Blue squad. Carr and the Blue squad plodded their way down the field and took almost all the time off the clock, getting down to the 5-yard line before a 23-yard field goal by Stuart Blake put the Blue team ahead 3-0 with 1:16 to go in the first half. Carr would be back on the field with the Maize squad to try and lead a two-minute drill, and got the squad down into the redzone in the waning moments. However, the offense would stall out, and sophomore kicker Trey Butkowski would miss a 29-yard field goal as time expired to send Blue into the half up 3-0.

Blue 3, Maize 0

Third quarter

The second half opened with Carr still at quarterback for the Blue team. A posession down to the 22-yard line of the Maize team ended with a 41-yard field goal make from Blake, extending the Blue team’s advantage to 6-0 with 4:21 to go in the third quarter. The drive featured a couple of completions from Carr to sophomore wideout Jamie Ffrench as the offense moved down the field. Carr would remain at quarterback for the Maize and complete two quick passes to freshman Salesi Moa to move the offense past midfield. The third quarter ended with the Maize squad facing a 2nd and goal from the 4-yard line down 6-0.

Blue 6, Maize 0

Fourth quarter

Maize had a chance to tie the game on 4th and 1 from the one before freshman linebacker Markel Dabney and sophomore defensive tackle Bobby Kanka stuffed them on the goalline. Blue would take over on the 1-yard line with around 8 minutes to go before stalling out with Maize taking the ball back at the 47-yard line with 7 minutes left. Carr dropped in a beautiful deep ball in the redzone intended for Jamar Browder that was broken up by a Blue defensive back, preventing what would have been the highlight of the game. Carr and the Maize got down to the 12-yard line with 2:48 to go, but Taylor Tatum broke up a pass to the endzone on 4th down, turning things over to the Blue with 2:35 to go.

Maize got the ball back with 1:44 to go with Carr at quarterback, looking to simulate one more two-minute drill situation and pull a fast one. The team got all the way down to the 1-yard line, where Tomas O’Meara put Maize ahead with a touchdown run with 17 seconds to go. After the Butkowski extra point, the Maize would lead 7-6. One last Blue flurry ended with a pass broken up in the endzone, bringing the game to a close.

FINAL: Maize 7, Blue 6