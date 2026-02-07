Super Bowl LX prop bets with a Michigan flavor

Four former Michigan Wolverines football players will take part in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., between the Seattle Seahawks TE AJ Barner, DE Mike Morris, OL Olu Oluwatimi) and New England Patriots (OL Mike Onwenu), meaning a former Wolverine will win a world championship for the 12th-consecutive year.

Former Michigan (2019-20) and UCLA (2021-22) running back Zach Charbonnet is out with a torn ACL suffered earlier this postseason.

According to BetMGM, the Seahawks — led by former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, one of three former Wolverine coaches on staff — are 4.5-point favorites over the Patriots, with the over/under set at 45.5 points.

Here’s a look at some bets involving Barner, the only Michigan player with listed odds on Super Bowl props, mostly because of his position:

TOUCHDOWN SCORING

AJ Barner anytime TD scorer: +240 (tied fourth-best odds of any player)

AJ Barner first TD scorer: +1200 (fourth-best odds of any player)

AJ Barner 2+ touchdowns: +2200 (seventh-best odds of any player)

AJ Barner 4+ touchdowns: +25000 (tied fourth-best odds of any player)

AJ Barner last TD scorer: +1300 (tied sixth-best odds of any player)

AJ Barner Seattle Seahawks first TD scorer: +850 (tied third-best odds)

RECEIVING

AJ Barner over/under 23.5 receiving yards: Over -115, under -105

AJ Barner over/under 2.5 receptions: Over -160, under +125

AJ Barner 25+ receiving yards: -120

AJ Barner 50+ receiving yards: +380

AJ Barner 75+ receiving yards: +1050

AJ Barner longest reception over/under 12.5 yards: Over -120, under -110

AJ Barner most receiving yards in the game: +2800

AJ Barner over/under 10.5 first half receiving yards: -110

Barner has had a quiet playoffs, with no catches in the 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers and 2 grabs for 13 yards in the 31-27 NFC championship game victory over the Los Angeles Rams. However, he was a go-to target for quarterback Sam Darnold, especially in the red zone, throughout the regular season.

Starting all 17 games for the No. 1 seed, Barner hauled in 52 catches for 519 yards and 6 touchdowns on 68 targets. He was second on the team in receptions and touchdown catches and third in both targets and receiving yards.

The former Indiana and Michigan tight end doesn’t just star at tight end, though. He serves as the under-center quarterback on sneaks, and picked up 9 first downs and a touchdown on 14 carries during the regular season. That gives him some opportunities to be a touchdown scorer.