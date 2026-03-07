Newsstand: The top 10 Michigan football players since 2000

Tweets Of The Day

On3’s David Cone released his list of the top 10 Michigan players since 2000, and we gave out ours, too. We’re sure no fan out there disagrees with any of the rankings (!). Feel free to sound off on our message board, The Fort, and read what other fans came up with.

Here’s my list!



1. Aidan Hutchinson

2. Blake Corum

3. Jake Long

4. J.J. McCarthy

5. Mike Hart

6. Denard Robinson

7. Mason Graham

8. Jabrill Peppers

9. Chad Henne

10. Braylon Edwards https://t.co/joSXlXOOxf — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 6, 2026

Michigan head coach Dusty May is a finalist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award. Here are all of the finalists:

Randy Bennett Saint Mary’s Johnny Dawkins UCF Todd Golden Florida Fred Hoiberg Nebraska Chris Holtmann DePaul Dan Hurley UConn Tom Izzo Michigan State Tommy Lloyd Arizona Jai Lucas Miami Mike Magpayo Fordham Dusty May Michigan Grant McCasland Texas Tech Ritchie McKay Liberty Ryan Odom Virginia Jon Perry Navy Rick Pitino St. John’s Kelvin Sampson Houston Josh Schertz Saint Louis Jon Scheyer Duke Travis Steele Miami

Coach May was named as a finalist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/0ZOJP5Xxzt — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 6, 2026

Analyst Matt McCall explains why Michigan’s connectivity is its biggest stretch.

After beating Iowa Thursday night, Michigan is 18-1 in Big Ten play, with three single-digit losses and the rest of them being very convincing. In crazy fashion, if the Wolverines’ single-digit Big Ten wins were losses, they’d still be tied atop the Big Ten standings. U-M has the outright title already locked up, clinching that Feb. 27 at Illinois.

Good morning.



If Michigan's single-digit Big Ten wins were losses, the Wolverines would be tied No. 1 in the conference standings. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 6, 2026

Quotes Of The Day

“That’s a school that I’m interested in because of the wonderful players you guys have and the talent and the hard work you guys put in.”

— Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel High 2028 four-star DL Caleb Tucker on Michigan

