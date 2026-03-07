Newsstand: The top 10 Michigan football players since 2000
On3’s David Cone released his list of the top 10 Michigan players since 2000, and we gave out ours, too. We’re sure no fan out there disagrees with any of the rankings (!). Feel free to sound off on our message board, The Fort, and read what other fans came up with.
Michigan head coach Dusty May is a finalist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award. Here are all of the finalists:
|Randy Bennett
|Saint Mary’s
|Johnny Dawkins
|UCF
|Todd Golden
|Florida
|Fred Hoiberg
|Nebraska
|Chris Holtmann
|DePaul
|Dan Hurley
|UConn
|Tom Izzo
|Michigan State
|Tommy Lloyd
|Arizona
|Jai Lucas
|Miami
|Mike Magpayo
|Fordham
|Dusty May
|Michigan
|Grant McCasland
|Texas Tech
|Ritchie McKay
|Liberty
|Ryan Odom
|Virginia
|Jon Perry
|Navy
|Rick Pitino
|St. John’s
|Kelvin Sampson
|Houston
|Josh Schertz
|Saint Louis
|Jon Scheyer
|Duke
|Travis Steele
|Miami
Analyst Matt McCall explains why Michigan’s connectivity is its biggest stretch.
After beating Iowa Thursday night, Michigan is 18-1 in Big Ten play, with three single-digit losses and the rest of them being very convincing. In crazy fashion, if the Wolverines’ single-digit Big Ten wins were losses, they’d still be tied atop the Big Ten standings. U-M has the outright title already locked up, clinching that Feb. 27 at Illinois.
Quotes Of The Day
“That’s a school that I’m interested in because of the wonderful players you guys have and the talent and the hard work you guys put in.”
— Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel High 2028 four-star DL Caleb Tucker on Michigan
Headlines Of The Day
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Elite DL Caleb Tucker remains interested in Michigan as offers pile up
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball — Resilience, and another unbelievable accomplishment
• Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan football intel — INSIDE THE FORT: Pre-camp rumblings, more
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: ‘Waiting for me to take it’: Trey Burke reminisces on epic game-winning steals against Michigan State
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: How Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament draw could look with one game left