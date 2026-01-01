Michigan football: Three more offensive staffers set to join Kyle Whittingham, Jason Beck

The Michigan Wolverines coaching staff around new leader Kyle Whittingham is taking shape. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Utah staffers Micah Simon (wide receivers coach), Freddie Whittingham (tight ends coach) and Koy Detmer Jr. (analyst/QBs coach) will be making the move to Ann Arbor.

The news comes after Whittingham’s confirmation on Thursday morning that Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck will be joining him and leading the offense at Michigan.

Simon, 28, just wrapped his first season with Utah after making the jump from New Mexico with Beck. Simon coached New Mexico wideout Luke Wysong to an All-Mountain West showing in 2024 and got his start in full-time coaching at Northern Colorado in 2023. He was an offensive analyst under Beck at Syracuse, working with both the wideouts and quarterbacks, and played wide receiver at BYU from 2015-19.

Whittingham spent 10 years in his role for his brother at Utah, which was preceded by a stint as the director of player personnel from 2012-15. Whittingham’s tight ends have been standouts in the offense, accounting for 32.5% of production in five years leading up to the 2025 season. He has also coached stars at the position in 2023 first round NFL Draft pick Dalton Kincaid and four-time all-conference pick Brant Kuithe.

Detmer, the son of ex-NFL quarterback Koy Detmer, is a former starting quarterback at Texas A&M Kingsville and worked with Beck at Syracuse, New Mexico and Utah.

Utah entered bowl season as the nation’s 10th-best offense, according to Bill Connelly’s SP+ metric, and were the 4th-best total offense (482.9) and 5th-best scoring offense (41.2 ppg).

Utah ran the ball better than any non-service academy in the country, trailing only Navy in rushing offense at 266.3 yards per game. Utah was also efficient in the redzone, converting on 91.5% of their possessions inside the 20-yard line in 59 opportunities, the 9th most in the country.