Michigan football tight end Brady Prieskorn entering NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore tight end Brady Prieskorn is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining, per Fawcett.

Prieskorn, a four-star recruit out of Michigan and former Rochester Adams star, saw game action in three games over the last two seasons and did not see game action in 2024. On3 ranked Prieskorn as a four-star prospect, the No. 147 player in the nation and the No. 11 tight end, according to the industry ranking. He was the No. 4 player in the state.

Prieskorn is the 17th Michigan portal entry of this cycle, along with: QB Davis Warren, QB Jadyn Davis, RB CJ Hester, RB Jasper Parker, WR Fredrick Moore, WR Semaj Morgan, OL Connor Jones, OL Kaden Strayhorn, OL Andrew Sprague, OL Jake Guarnera, DT Enow Etta, EDGE Devon Baxter, LB Cole Sullivan, DB Elijah Dotson, DB Zeke Berrya and DB Jaden Mangham.

The transfer portal officially opened Friday, Jan. 2, and runs through Jan. 16. During that time, thousands of players across the NCAA ranks will enter and be available to speak with and visit other programs. In addition to the hopeful roster retention, there will be inevitable departures from Michigan, both due to personal goals and the uncertainty that comes with a coaching transition.

