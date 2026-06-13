Michigan football top five performances from the 2021 class: 'The Don' makes his mark

The Michigan Wolverines‘ 2021 recruiting class produced stars like quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards, along with safety Rod Moore. All have left their mark on U-M history, and Moore’s story is still unfinished heading into his sixth year.

RELATED: Ranking Michigan football’s top 5 players from the 2021 recruiting class

The group, which ranked 15th in the nation according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, had a hand in some of the most iconic moments in recent Michigan history. Here’s how we would rank the top five individual performances.

This ranking appears as part of our 2021 class review in our upcoming Michigan Football Preview magazine, which can be ordered over at thewolverineondemand.com.

1. Donovan Edwards at Ohio State, 2022

Blake Corum injured his knee the previous week against Illinois and tried to give it a go against the Buckeyes, but it was clear from the jump that he did not have it. Enter Edwards, who toted the rock 22 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-23 victory over the rival OSU Buckeyes. Most of his production came late, scoring 85 and 75-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter to hand Ohio State its second-straight loss in the series and keep U-M’s undefeated season alive, clinching a berth in the Big Ten Championship in back-to-back years.

2. J.J. McCarthy at Michigan State, 2023

Days after news broke of advanced scouting allegations within the U-M program, it went to East Lansing to take on a Spartan team reeling after the dismissal of Mel Tucker, and the administration voicing concern for player safety in the wake of the accusations. The junior quarterback gave them plenty to be worried about in a 49-0 drubbing at Spartan Stadium, going 21-for-27 for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over their in-state rivals in primetime. The performance was impressive enough that sportsbooks tabbed McCarthy the Heisman favorite after the game, though LSU’s Jayden Daniels would win the award.

3. Donovan Edwards vs. Washington, 2023

Another big moment, another iconic performance from Edwards. Corum returned in 2023 as Michigan’s bellcow tailback and took the lion’s share of the carries that season. Edwards took a bit of a backseat and struggled throughout the year, but showed up in the 34-13 win over Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. He ripped off runs of 41 and 46 yards, respectively, on the first two U-M possessions to put the Wolverines up 14-3 in the first quarter. Edwards finished the game with 6 carries for 104 yards and the 2 scoring runs.

4. J.J. McCarthy at Ohio State, 2022

Just like Edwards, McCarthy gets another spot on this list. McCarthy had to shoulder more of the load in the OSU game in 2022 with Corum down. After a slow start, the passing game came alive with McCarthy completing 12-of-24 passes for 263 yards and touchdown throws of 69, 75 and 45 yards, respectively, in the game. Cornelius Johnson caught two of them, and tight end Colston Loveland caught the other in the third quarter to give U-M a lead it would never relinquish the rest of the way. He also added 6 carries for 27 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter.

5. Rod Moore vs, Ohio State, 2023

One of the defining traits of this class was its success over the Buckeyes, and defensive back Rod Moore, an Ohio native, experienced it during his junior campaign. Moore contributed 5 total tackles and an interception in U-M’s epic 30-24 win over Ohio State in 2023, which included the game-sealing takeaway with 25 seconds to go. It kept U-M’s undefeated year going heading into a third-straight Big Ten title with wins over Alabama and Washington to follow.