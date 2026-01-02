Michigan football transfer portal tracker: Who's out, targets of note, more

The Michigan Wolverines have officially entered NCAA transfer portal season, where new head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff are working to retain the current roster and add and build towards next season in Ann Arbor.

With much of the staff in place ahead of the portal cycle, Michigan is all hands on deck in moving forward under Whittingham before the dust settles and the time comes to start preparing for 2026 in the weight room and spring football.

The transfer portal officially opened Friday, Jan. 2, and runs through Jan. 16. During that time, thousands of players across the NCAA ranks will enter and be available to speak with and visit other programs. In addition to the hopeful roster retention, there will be inevitable departures from Michigan both due to personal goals and the uncertainty that comes with a coaching transition.

Below, we will be tracking the entries from Michigan and potential targets of note throughout the portal process.

• QB Davis Warren

• QB Jadyn Davis

• WR Fredrick Moore

• OL Connor Jones

• LB Cole Sullivan

• DB Elijah Dotson

By: Anthony Broome John Henry Daley update On3’s Pete Nakos: “Michigan remains the early school to watch for the top pass rusher available in the transfer portal. Daley will also continue to take stock of the rest of the market.” Transfer Portal Intel: Day 1 brings early QB moves, visit schedules

By: Anthony Broome One name worth keeping an eye on Former Utah defensive end John Henry Daley, who had 11.5 sacks last year, is a name to watch to join the Michigan program. The junior has two years of eligibility remaining and is coming off a season-ending injury, but is expected to be ready for spring camp. On3 ranks Daley as the No. 2 EDGE in the portal and No. 4 overall player. PROFILE: John Henry Daley

By: Anthony Broome On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings On3 is keeping tabs on who is entering the transfer portal in real time and ranking the players accordingly. In the current class, the top overall player is wide receiver Cam Coleman from Auburn, who could potentially be a target for Michigan if it opens the checkbook. College Football Top Transfer Portal Players

By: Anthony Broome Sophomore LB Cole Sullivan entering, keeping options open “Michigan LB Cole Sullivan is entering the portal, per an ESPN source,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel tweeted on Friday morning. “He projects as one of the top linebackers in the portal, as he’ll have two years remaining. A return to Michigan remains possible, but he’s expected to evaluate his options.” Michigan LB Cole Sullivan entering the NCAA transfer portal

By: Anthony Broome Freshman DB Elijah Dotson intends to enter According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Michigan freshman cornerback Elijah Dotson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, with the player himself informing Fawcett. The 6-foot-1, 192-pounder played one season at Michigan, appearing in 12 of 13 games to burn his redshirt. Dotson has three years of eligibility remaining. Michigan DB Elijah Dotson plans to enter NCAA transfer portal