Where Michigan lands on Joel Klatt's post-spring top 25, a key area the analyst is watching

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt released his post-spring top 25 rankings for the 2026 season, and Michigan Wolverines football checked in No. 12 behind No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3. Ohio State, No. 4 Indiana, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Miami (Fla.), No. 7 Texas, No. 8 LSU, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 10 USC and No. 11 Oklahoma.

The Maize and Blue are coming off a 9-4 season under Sherrone Moore, who was fired in December, and brought in Kyle Whittingham as the new leader of the program on the heels of his 21 years in charge at Utah. Michigan returns a lot of production — the 20th-most in the country per ESPN — and added key transfers.

But Klatt has his eyes set on offensive coordinator Jason Beck and sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood, with that duo set to prove crucial in determining the Wolverines’ fortunes.

“It’s a wait-and-see for me on one very key element,” Klatt noed.

“It’s an offseason of change. We know that. And it’s not just going from [former head coach] Jim Harbaugh to his assistant — this is like massive change for Michigan. They need to change the culture, they’ll need to move away from whatever it was that was going on last year and in years prior. And Kyle Whittingham comes in, along with a ton of assistant coaches from Utah, as well as defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who worked with Kyle at Utah as a defensive coach.

“All eyes, though, are going to be on this element: The combination of Bryce Underwood in his sophomore year and offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Now, Jason Beck in the last few years has been outstanding as an offensive coordinator, and he has gotten the most out of guys like Devon Dampier at New Mexico and then at Utah. We’ll see if he can do the same with Bryce Underwood.”

Beck is at his fourth school in as many years, having coordinated at Syracuse in 2023, New Mexico in 2024 and Utah in 2025. He worked with Dampier, the 2025 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, at both New Mexico and Utah, implementing an offense around him — and both seasons were big successes.

The schedule shouldn’t factor into the preseason ranking, but it surely does come into play when evaluating how Michigan could perform this fall. The Wolverines will play against six teams on Klatt’s top 25: at No. 1 Oregon, at No. 3 Ohio State, vs. No. 4 Indiana, vs. No. 11 Oklahoma, vs. No. 15 Penn State and vs. No. 21 Iowa.

“The schedule is not easy,” Klatt explained. “They’ve got four playoff teams on the schedule. They’ve got home games against Oklahoma — that’s week two of the season — and Indiana. They’ve got road games late in the year at Oregon — really tough place to play — and of course the big one at Ohio State.

“I think Michigan could have a pretty good football team. I think the schedule is a little bit daunting for me, and it’s that combination of Jason Beck and Bryce Underwood. If that meshes well, this could be a really good football team.”

It’s well-documented that Klatt is high on Whittingham, who was listed seventh on the analyst’s ranking of the top head coaches in the country earlier this offseason.

“Listen, you guys know how I feel about Kyle Whittingham,” he said. “This is one of the best coaches in America. He really is. And Michigan is in good hands.

“Now, could they win the Big Ten? I don’t know. There are some loaded teams at the top, and they’re going to be at the very top of these rankings right here. But this could be a good football team, and I think it’s going to come down to those most important games, the home games, Oklahoma and Indiana, and then obviously that big one at the end, Ohio State.”