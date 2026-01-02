Michigan football wide receiver Semaj Morgan to enter NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football junior wide receiver Semaj Morgan is entering the NCAA transfer portal with the window open on Friday. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Morgan is a two-time All-Big Ten selection as a return specialist (honorable mention, coaches, 2023-24; honorable mention, media, 2023) and was named the team’s Rookie of the Year in 2023. He appeared in 36 games during his Michigan career with 7 starts, also contributing on special teams.

Morgan had 20 catches for 233 yards and a touchdown this season while also returning 13 punts for 30 yards, losing his job late in the year after a fumble in the Northwestern game. In his career, he had 25 punt returns for 231 yards and 12 kickoff returns for 186 yards, all of which came during his freshman season in Ann Arbor. Michigan also used him as a gadget player in the run game with 15 career attempts for 124 yards, along with three pass attempts without a completion.

Morgan broke out as a freshman in Ann Arbor on Michigan’s national championship team in 2023, hauling in 22 catches for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 27 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in 2024, leading the team in receptions at the wide receiver position.

Morgan, a West Bloomfield, Michigan native, was a three-star prospect and No. 520 overall player in the country in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 76 wide receiver and No. 12 player in the state of Michigan.

Morgan is the second wide receiver transfer this offseason, along with junior Fredrick Moore. He was the seventh Michigan player to enter the transfer portal during the period, along with QB Davis Warren, QB Jadyn Davis, WR Fredrick Moore, OL Connor Jones, LB Cole Sullivan and DB Elijah Dotson.