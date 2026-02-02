Michigan football WR Andrew Marsh returning to Ann Arbor in 2026

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh will return for his sophomore season in Ann Arbor, he announced with a post on social media. Marsh was one of the top players on the team during the 2025 campaign and gives U-M a bonafide playmaker to build around in the passing game.

Marsh joined multiple Michigan teammates in posting a graphic indicating he will stick around Ann Arbor for the 2026 season, the first under head coach Kyle Whittingham, as part of a “LFG147” campaign the football program started. Offensive tackles Blake Frazier and Andrew Babalola were the first to announce, followed by Marsh’s quarterback and classmate, Bryce Underwood.

Marsh is not NFL Draft eligible nor did he enter the NCAA transfer portal. He was spotted in photos posted by the official team accounts on social media during winter conditioning. But this is a full confirmation that he will play for Michigan this coming fall.

The 6-0, 190-pound freshman has three seasons of eligibility remaining and finished his first season in the Maize and Blue with 45 catches for 651 yards and 4 touchdowns, which led the team in all categories. All but 1 catch for 30 yards came from October on as Marsh earned a role in the starting lineup, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten consideration as an honorable mention from the coaches and media. On3 named Marsh as a Freshman All-American in 2025.

Marsh’s best game came in a 24-22 walk-off win at Wrigley Field over the Northwestern Wildcats, hauling in 12 catches for 189 yards, including a critical catch along the left sideline on the game-winning drive on a pass from Underwood.

Michigan will have a new position coach at wide receiver in 2025 with Micah Simon taking over for Ron Bellamy, who was not retained by Whittingham as he built out his staff. Former Penn State wide receivers coach Marques Hagans is also in Ann Arbor as an assistant to Simon. The Wolverines’ offense will be coordinated by Jason Beck, who comes over after one season at Utah under Whittingham.