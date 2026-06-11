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Newsstand: Michigan offense and the 'circle of trust'

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie1 hour agoCSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck describes the “circle of trust” on the Wolverines’ offense.

Ari Wasserman releases his Big Ten power rankings leading into the 2026 season. He has Michigan at No. 6, behind No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Indiana, No. 4 USC and No. 5 Penn State. The Wolverines will play four of the five teams ahead of them this fall (all but USC).

Michigan wide receivers coach Micah Simon joined Jon Jansen on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast and raved about freshman Salesi Moa.

Michigan forward J.P. Estrella displayed on social media Tuesday night that he has arrived in Ann Arbor.

Quote Of The Day

“From what I saw from him through spring was a kid that just really got comfortable with the skill set. He knew what works for him on the field, he knew how to attack, he knew how to finish plays. Now, we’re just working on refining some different skills that he can have in his skill set and working on his vocal leadership even more.”

— Michigan wide receivers coach Micah Simon on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan wide receivers: ‘Extremely talented’ Andrew Marsh, ‘major’ expectations for JJ Buchanan, what Jaime Ffrench brings
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Reset: Breaking down the remaining needs by position
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News and Views: Micah Simon and the Michigan receiver room – a ‘special’ player, more
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Reacting to Phil Steele’s projection of Michigan’s starting lineup on defense, special teams
Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan freshman WR Salesi Moa going to be ‘special player,’ will ‘definitely see the field this year’