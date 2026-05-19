Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. will keep his name in the NBA Draft
After an incredible NBA Draft combine performance in which he dominated just about every event, Morez Johnson Jr. has chosen to keep his name in the draft, ending his short Michigan career. Most pundits consider Johnson a top 20 pick at this point, but almost assuredly a first round pick.
Johnson and coach Dusty May have been speaking regularly about his intentions, and sources said U-M has been preparing for his possible departure.
“Every situation is specific to the individual that’s involved, so we have those conversations very candidly with them,” Michigan assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. said on the ‘Defend The Block’ podcast with Brian Boesch. “We support each and every one of these kids’ decisions to do whatever they feel is best for their careers.”
That support made Johnson’s decision tougher than it might have been.
“Dusty’s been very supportive, not pressuring me to come back at all,” Johnson noted. “He wants me to attack this thing with two feet in until otherwise.
” … Dusty’s amazing, man. He puts us in situations that are going to help us thrive and get the best out of us. It definitely has set us up for this process and the next level.”
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Johnson said going through the process with Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara has been a great experience, too.
“It’s amazing,” Johnson said. “I’ve seen those guys in the hallway because we’re all on different schedules and stuff like that, and it’s just great. It’s very unprecedented to have three guys here from the same frontcourt in the same draft. It’s insane to think about.”
Johnson averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game as a sophomore, helping Michigan to a National Championship and Big Ten Championship. He then dominated at the Draft combine.
Michigan has one spot remaining if May chooses to fill it.
“We’re in a wait-and-see approach with Morez, certainly anticipating him having a difficult decision because of how well he’s playing in Chicago,” he told Andy Katz from the Combine. “But we’ll support him, and then if he does stay in, we’ll be prepared to pivot. We like our team regardless, but obviously he raises our ceiling like Yax did last year.”
Now, he’s off to the NBA.