Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau officially removes his name from NBA Draft

Michigan Wolverines junior point guard and NCAA Tournament standout Elliot Cadeau has officially pulled out of the NBA Draft process and is returning to college, his agent told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Saturday.

The move was expected, and Cadeau’s interest in the league was more due to gathering feedback and meeting with teams that were impressed by his postseason at the helm of Michigan’s national championship run.

“I feel a lot of NBA teams showed interest in me after the postseason,” Cadeau told TheWolverine.com in April after declaring. “I just want to show interest back and go through a couple of workouts, maybe the combine, and just see where I stand from there.”

Cadeau, who transferred into Michigan from North Carolina last spring, was one of three Wolverines to play in and start all 40 games last season. He averaged a career-high 10.5 points with 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game. Cadeau was a driving force in U-M’s 37-3 season and run to the national championship, earning NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player for his efforts in the postseason. He tied a career-high 19 points in the 69-63 victory over UConn to clinch the program’s first title since 1989.

Michigan has been working on assembling a roster that can once again compete for a trip to the Final Four and national championship. Another who could still return to Ann Arbor and remove his name from the process is forward Morez Johnson Jr., and to a lesser extent, center Aday Mara. Mara is seen as a potential top-10 pick and unlikely to return, but the door has remained open for a return for Johnson.

“I’m a recruiter, and I want the best team possible, but I also want my friends to do what’s best for them,” Cadeau said at a youth camp on April 25. “And I know their dream was to be in the NBA, so if they could get picked, if both of them are first-round picks, I want them both to leave. I haven’t really talked to them a lot about it, but I would love for both of them to be back. But I would also love for both of them to be successful in the NBA more than I want them to come back.”

The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is May 27.