Michigan guard L.J. Cason out for season after torn ACL at Illinois

Michigan Wolverines sophomore guard L.J. Cason is out for the year with a torn ACL suffered in the 84-70 win at Illinois on Friday night, the program announced Saturday.

The play occurred on a fast break at the end of the first half. He came into the game briefly in the second half, but was removed from the game and went right to the locker room.

“First and foremost, our hearts hurt for L.J.,” head coach Dusty May said in a statement. “You never want to see a young man who has poured so much into this program have something like this happen. However, if there’s anyone equipped to handle this and the rehab process, it’s LJ. He’s resilient, he’s disciplined, and he has an incredible support system around him.”

“This isn’t how I wanted my season to end, but I trust God’s plan, and I’ll attack rehab the same way I approach everything — with focus and determination,” Cason said. “We’ve got many goals as a team, and I’ll be locked in supporting my brothers every step of the way.”

Playing as a reserve, Cason was averaging career bests in points (8.4), rebounds (1.9), assists (2.4) and steals (1.0).

Michigan will turn to freshman guard Trey McKenney to pick up the slack off the bench, along with senior Roddy Gayle Jr. Starting point guard Elliot Cadeau could be leaned on more, while graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg may initiate more offense for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines are next in action on March 5 at Iowa before ending the regular season on March 8 at home against Michigan State.