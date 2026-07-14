Michigan guard Trey McKenney opens up on Dusty May departure, transition to Mike Boynton Jr.

Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney was already going to be a leader for the defending national champions in 2026-27, but those expectations have only increased this offseason.

McKenney and his Michigan teammates are navigating a coaching transition from Dusty May to Mike Boynton Jr. a little over three weeks after the former head coach decided to test the NBA waters. He could have kicked the tires on the NBA Draft along with his Michigan teammates, but never really wavered in his decision to return for his sophomore season.

McKenney opened up about the offseason and the coaching transition on the Go Blue Hoops! podcast with host and Michigan alum Tim McCormick.

“I knew coming back, I was going to have more of an expanded role with this new team we have here,” McKenney told McCormick. “I just wanted to play it out for one more year and see what could happen. I know in an expanded role I could definitely show different parts of my game that I sometimes wasn’t able to show last year. So I think it’ll be really good for me to get one more summer just to develop and seek things out and try to be more of a vocal leader on this team. I think that’s going to be a big thing for me this year, so I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

McKenney and point guard Elliot Cadeau, who earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the Final Four, emerged as key leaders and voices on the team in the days and weeks after winning the national championship. Those roles have gotten even bigger this summer following Dusty May’s departure for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

“Elliot had kind of a different spring and summer than me,” McKenney said. “He tested out in the draft a little bit, and he did some workouts and got some good feedback for himself. He wanted to be able to see what it was like going through those workouts, so that was really good for him. After [LJ Cason] got hurt and I had to play a bigger role, I was obviously on the court more with Elliot, and I could just kind of feel that we were connecting more and getting more cohesive with each other, and our chemistry was definitely starting to grow.

“I think that’s something that, towards the end of the season, we were looking towards being some of the focal points on the team coming up this year. So I’m really excited to be able to show that we can be one of the more talented backcourts in the country.”

McKenney was one of the first players to go on the record in the aftermath of May leaving the Michigan program, speaking hours after the move at a golf outing near Flint. He shed some more light on that day with McCormick and how he found out the news.

“I was in the gym,” McKenney said. “It was kind of crazy, but I don’t have any harsh or bad feelings towards Dusty at all. Everybody in their profession they want to go to the highest level of their profession. So anybody else would’ve taken the opportunity right away, or even scratched their head and thought about it a little bit more. So I’m really just happy for him, and just to be able to say that I played for a high-level coach like that and really impacted the game in a positive way is good for me.

“But also just him being the person he was throughout the season — he did a lot for me, whether it was trying to settle me in since I was a freshman and tell me that things were going to be okay when I wasn’t doing well, or just him being there every day after a game or practice or whatever to watch film with me and me become better and try to become better on the court. I’m just really happy for him. But more importantly, I’m happy for our staff. I think a lot of the assistant coaches, and obviously Coach Boynton was appointed our head coach, so I think it’ll be good for him to be able to show that he did a lot last year behind the scenes, and those guys did a lot behind the scenes with film and scouts and stuff like that. So I think it’ll be a good opportunity for them to show that they can make a real impact on our team.”

McKenney says he has had a conversation with the former Michigan head coach, and that he plans on meeting him again sometime this offseason.

Really just him telling me that he loves me and he’s really proud of me, and obviously, I’m really proud of him as well. But the plan is for me to be able to meet him there one day. I know how hard he works and how talented a coach he is. He’s definitely one of the smarter coaches I’ve been around. When it comes offensively, he’s a wizard. There’s no way you have that talented team like we did last year, and you find a way just to make that work with no egos and everybody being selfless and giving themselves up for the team. So I’m just really excited for him, and I’m also just very excited to see his journey and where he keeps going.”

McKenney, Michigan transition to the Mike Boynton Jr. era

Boynton was officially named May’s successor in a full-time capacity on July 10, and the now-head coach spent his early days as the interim trying to keep spirits high and the team together. May’s departure came against the backdrop of summer workouts beginning, so work to prepare for next year was already underway.

“Not much was said [in the first meeting after May’s departure],” McKenney said. “We were on the same page already. We already knew that nothing was going to change in the program. Dusty, he recruited such a great staff and they really built a culture inside of our program to where even if Dusty wasn’t there, our team was gonna be the same, our culture was gonna stay the same, and we were going to go about every day with the same mentality. So it was really just trying to reassure all the other guys that nothing was going to change and everybody’s role was going to stay the same. That’s really all it was about, and I think that conversation was mostly about me being more of a leader and trying to convince guys to stay and stick it out, see what’s going on and process things a little bit more before making a quick decision. So I think that conversation, it was really good for both of us to be on the same page.”

Boynton was able to retain 13 of the 14 scholarship players prior to his appointment as full-time head coach, with only guard LJ Cason deciding to leave the Michigan program. The early buy-in was a sign he could get the current roster to reconnect on a deeper level.

“I think the most important thing that makes him the easiest to connect with is that he’s a players’ coach,” McKenney said. “He wants to get the best out of you. But more importantly than that, he just cares about the person. And we’ve been on multiple dinners throughout the season — me talking to him, me, him, Yaxel [Lendeborg], Roddy [Gayle Jr.], just trying to figure out what’s going on. And I can’t thank him enough. He’s definitely been an outlet for me in this big space of college athletics, being able to talk to him and grow as a person.

“On the court, I train with him every day. That’s our thing. So I would say the fans should be really excited. He’s going to bring a lot of energy to this team. He was basically the head of our defense last year, and you know how talented our defense was — we had the best defense in the country. So that’ll be really exciting to see what he has planned for us. But I think he’s gonna bring a lot of energy to this school, and I don’t think there will be a big gap between last year and this year.”