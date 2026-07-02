Michigan has one representative on list of all-time best college football players by number

The Michigan Wolverines are the winningest program in college football history, with as much star power and tradition as any program in the country. However, it landed only one representative on ESPN’s list of the best college football players of all time by jersey number.

That designation goes to Tom Harmon, wearer of the famed No. 98 jersey at Michigan. “Old 98” remains one of the most legendary figures of all time at U-M, earning consensus All-American honors in 1939 and 1940 and becoming the program’s first-ever Heisman Trophy winner during the 1940 campaign.

Harmon was a throwback weapon who ran, passed, and kicked for the program.

“Michigan’s first Heisman winner did it all for the Wolverines, often playing every minute of games, but he shone most as a halfback and quarterback,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote. “Harmon scored 33 touchdowns, kicking PATs after all of them, while converting two field goals and passing for 16 touchdowns, leading the nation in scoring in 1939 and 1940. A runner-up to Iowa’s Nile Kinnick for the 1939 Heisman, Harmon left no doubt the following year, cementing his superstar status with three rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, three interceptions and other contributions in Michigan’s 40-0 win at archrival Ohio State, whose fans gave Harmon a standing ovation. He finished with 3,438 career yards at Michigan.”

After his time at Michigan, he was the No. 1 overall pick of the Chicago Bears in the 1941 NFL Draft. However, he did not sign and instead pursued a career in radio and the movies.

Beyond his time in Ann Arbor, Harmon’s legacy moved to heroism, pausing his athletic aspirations during World War II to serve as a fighter pilot who survived two separate plane crashes – one in the South American jungle and another over occupied China. He returned home and enjoyed a decades-long career as a sports broadcaster.

Harmon passed away in 1990 at age 70. Former quarterback Devin Gardner was the first to wear the No. 98 jersey since 1940 when he donned it during the 2013-14 seasons.

A handful of other Michigan legends made ESPN’s list as honorable mentions, including Charles Woodson (No. 2), Desmond Howard (21), Rob Lytle (41), Harry Newman (46), Bennie Oosterbaan (47), Bob Chappius (49), LaMarr Woodley (56), Mark Messner (60), Steve Hutchinson (76) and Ron Kramer (87).