Michigan HC Mike Boynton Jr. shakes off contract questions, addresses Warde Manuel's future

Michigan Wolverines head coach Mike Boynton Jr. took to the podium Tuesday for the first time leading the program. His contract as the successor to Dusty May has drawn some conversation as a trial run for both sides.

Boynton signed a 2-year, $7.6 million contract to become Michigan’s head coach after stabilizing the program on an interim basis. Year 1 is guaranteed at $3.6 million for 2026-27, plus a $250,000 signing bonus for his interim work. Year 2 ($4 million) only kicks in if he hits specific benchmarks, including no NCAA violations, no policy breaches, full academic eligibility, and on-court benchmarks (24 wins, Big Ten Tournament triple bye, conference title, or Sweet Sixteen run).

In short, it’s a true prove-it deal. But Boynton knows the situation he’s walking into with Michigan and is at peace with it.

“I don’t make anything of it,” Boynton said this week. “I signed a contract that I read over, I felt comfortable with it. And what I’m focused on is this team and the opportunity we have to try to build another championship-type of season.

“This job should have high expectations. It’s the University of Michigan, we play in the Big Ten, we’re coming off one of the greatest years in college basketball history, not even just our program. So there should be no expectation that those desires and those goals change.

“We have a good roster, we feel like we’re going to have a really good staff, and now it’s time to turn the page and attack it.”

Boynton reached the deal with athletic director Warde Manuel weeks before Michigan announced it would part ways with its longtime AD at the end of the year. He does not see that playing a huge factor in this season for the Wolverines.

“I don’t think one has anything to do with the other, in all honesty,” Boynton said. “We’ll be in the middle of our season. It’s not like we’re going to cancel games depending on who comes in or anything like that. It matters a lot more to the outside than it does to us on the inside. We care about the people involved. There’s a lot of people that are impacted when decisions like this are made, even when the decision like the one that’s made has me sitting here right now.”

“We respect that those processes will take place mostly out of our control. We’ll really focus at that point, certainly, on just trying to do the best we can during our season to put this program in a position to be successful.”

Still, Michigan and Boynton are embracing the expectations, and the standard that was set with last year’s national title.

“I think like all levels of basketball, guard play is really important,” Boynton said. “I’d argue we’ll be one of the top three to five backcourts in the country. We have the reigning Final Four Most Outstanding Player and a guy who probably had as efficient a year as you can imagine, and that’s a good place to start.

But then you got some really good frontcourt pieces, and we don’t have the depth of size that we had. I don’t anticipate, although I wouldn’t put it past some of our development plan, that we’ll have three top 12 picks a year from now. But we still have a lot of talent.

“We have a coaching staff that’s experienced and capable of putting good game plans and making guys get better over the course of the season. That gives me confidence that between now and December we’ll be a lot better, and then from December to March we’ll continue to improve.”