Podcast: Michigan hoops' new hire, NBA Draft lottery, football kick times, more

The Michigan Wolverines’ coaching staff is complete again after head coach Dusty May’s latest move, adding Mody Moar to the program. What type of impact may he have in the short and long-term?

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie discuss football kick times, the hiring of Moar, the NBA Draft lottery and mocks and your questions.

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• Five things to know about Michigan hiring Mody Maor as assistant coach

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