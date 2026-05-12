Michigan hoops schedule update: Big Ten opponents set for 2026-27

The Michigan Wolverines expect to compete for another Big Ten title and national championship in 2026-27, and they found out what their road to another regular-season crown will look like on Tuesday.

The conference announced its 20-game slate of opponents for next year, which includes home-and-home series with rivals Michigan State and Ohio State, along with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Michigan will play Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue and Washington exclusively at home next season. Its road slate features games at Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.

Dates and times for the contests will be announced at a later date. Here’s how it lays out:

Home-and-home: Michigan State, Ohio State, Minnesota

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington

Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Michigan went 19-1 last season in Big Ten play, winning the league by four games over second-place Michigan State en route to another trip to the conference tournament final, where it lost to Purdue. The Wolverines were the first team since Indiana in 1975-76 to go undefeated on the road in Big Ten play. Its lone conference loss came in a 91-88 setback to Wisconsin in Ann Arbor in January. The only other loss during the regular season came via a non-conference showdown with Duke, 68-63, on Feb. 21.

The Wolverines have a loaded non-conference slate with dates attached, starting with a Nov. 6 game with UConn in Boston. Michigan will also take on Marquette at home on Nov. 11 and head to Villanova on Nov. 21. It will also play in the Players Era event in Vegas as part of the sixteen-team bracket with Alabama, Baylor, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, San Diego State, St. John’s, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Oregon all attached.

Michigan and Duke will also play again this season, set for Dec. 21 in Madison Square Garden in New York.