Wolverines in the NFL: Seventeen former Michigan players set for playoffs
Seventeen former Michigan Wolverines football players will be littered across the NFL playoffs this season. Here’s a look at the U-M talent that will be on each squad with the matchups for wildcard weekend:
AFC
Wildcard Weekend
• Bye: Denver Broncos (no Michigan players)
• No. 2 New England Patriots (OL Mike Onwenu) vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers (RB Hassan Haskins, CB Benjamin St-Juste) — Sunday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m. ET on NBC
• No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars (CB Jourdan Lewis; out for season) vs. Buffalo Bills — Sunday, Jan. 11, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
• No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers (S Jabrill Peppers, WR Roman Wilson) vs. No. 5 Houston Texans (WR Nico Collins) — Monday, Jan. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC
NFC
Wildcard Weekend
• Bye: Seattle Seahawks (TE AJ Barner, RB Zach Charbonnet, DE Mike Morris, OL Olu Oluwatimi)
• No. 2 Chicago Bears (TE Colston Loveland) vs. No. 7 Green Bay Packers (DE Rashan Gary) — Saturday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video
• No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (OLB Joshua Uche, DE Brandon Graham) vs. No. 6 San Francisco 49ers — Sunday, Jan. 11, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX
• No. 4 Carolina Panthers vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (RB Blake Corum, OLB Josaiah Stewart, CB Josh Wallace) — Saturday, Jan. 10, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX
It’s important to note that two playoff head coaches have Michigan ties, too. Chargers head man Jim Harbaugh was the head coach at U-M from 2015-23 (and an All-American quarterback in the 1980s), while Seahawks leader Mike Macdonald was the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator in 2021.
Here’s a look at how every former Michigan player in the NFL performed in week 18 and during the regular season:
AJ Barner (2023), TE, Seattle Seahawks
Caught 2 passes for 14 yards in a 13-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers … Totaled 52 receptions for 519 yards and 6 touchdowns — all career highs — in his second NFL season in 2025.
Ronnie Bell (2018-22), WR, New Orleans Saints
Caught 2 passes for 23 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown grab in a 19-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons … Played in two games at the end of the season after being added to the active roster.
Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OG, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Currently on injured reserve (knee) and hasn’t played since Dec. 7 … Started 11 games on the year.
Devin Bush (2016-18), LB, Cleveland Browns
Totaled a season-high 14 tackles and had an interception returned 97 yards for a touchdown in a 20-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals … Amassed a career-best 125 tackles with 7 for loss, 2 sacks, 3 touchdowns — including 2 pick-sixes — while starting all 17 games.
Zach Charbonnet (2019-20), RB, Seattle Seahawks
The former Michigan and UCLA running back rushed 17 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and caught 3 passes for 23 yards … Had a career rushing year with 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 attempts, adding 20 catches for 144 yards.
Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans
Sat out the game against the Indianapolis Colts since the Texans clinched a playoff berth … Caught 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and 6 touchdowns in 15 games.
Blake Corum (2020-23), RB, Los Angeles Rams
Rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries and caught 1 pass for 10 yards in a 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals … Registered 145 carries for 746 yards and 6 touchdowns and reeled in 8 receptions for 36 yards in 17 games off the bench.
Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs
The former Michigan and CMU defensive end recorded 3 tackles, including 1 for loss, in a 14-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders … Recorded 25 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup and 1 interception in 15 outings with 14 starts.
Donovan Edwards (2021-24), RB, Miami Dolphins
Activated to the Dolphins’ roster but did not appear in the week 18 game … Picked up ahead of the game from the Washington Commanders’ practice squad.
Rashan Gary (2016-18), DL, Green Bay Packers
The former Michigan defensive end didn’t play in week 18 ahead of the playoff game against the Chicago Bears this weekend … Totaled 45 tackles, 7 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 outings with 15 starts.
Graham Glasgow (2012-15), OL, Detroit Lions
Started at center in a 19-16 win over the Chicago Bears … Opened 15 games with 14 starts on the season, recording a 56.8 overall PFF rating.
Mason Graham (2022-24), DT, Cleveland Browns
The former Michigan defensive tackle totaled 4 tackles in a 20-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals .. Tallied 49 tackles, 7 TFL, a half-ack and 4 pass breakups while opening all 17 games.
Kenneth Grant (2022-24), DT, Miami Dolphins
The former Michigan defensive tackle had a tackle and a hit on the quarterback in a 38-10 loss to the New England Patriots … Recorded 33 tackles, 2 TFL, 5 quarterback hits, 2 sacks and 1 pass breakups in 17 outings with five starts.
Hassan Haskins (2018-21), RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Rushed once for 3 yards in a 19-3 loss to the Denver Broncos … Recorded 47 rushing yards and 4 first downs on 17 carries and caught 4 passes for 13 yards in 12 appearances.
Dax Hill (2019-21), CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Made 4 tackles in a 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns … The former Michigan cornerback compiled 88 tackles, 2 TFL, 11 pass breakups and 1 interception while opening all 17 games.
James Hudson III (2017-18), OT, New York Giants
Played 1 offensive snap at right tackle and 6 on special teams (field goal unit) in a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys … Appeared in 11 games with two starts.
Aidan Hutchinson (2018-21), DL, Detroit Lions
The former Heisman Trophy finalist made 6 tackles, 1 TFL and a sack in a 19-16 win over the Chicago Bears … Easily hit his career high with 14.5 sacks (previous high was 11.5) and added 54 tackles, 14 TFL (tied career high), 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 4 forced fumbles and 1 interception while starting all 17 games.
Kris Jenkins (2020-23), DT, Cincinnati Bengals
Suffered a season-ending ankle injury in week 15 … The former Michigan national champion played in 14 games with four starts, registering 36 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.
Trevor Keegan (2019-23), OG, Dallas Cowboys
Appeared in two games this season.
Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
The former Michigan cornerback is out for the season with a foot injury that will require surgery … Registered 39 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 12 games with seven starts.
Colston Loveland (2022-24), TE, Chicago Bears
Hauled in a season-high 10 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 loss to the Detroit Lions … Made 58 catches for 713 yards and 6 touchdowns on 82 targets in 16 games with 11 starts.
J.J. McCarthy (2021-23), QB, Minnesota Vikings
Completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 182 yards and rushed 2 times for 7 yards in a 16-3 win over the Green Bay Packers but left the game early due to a reaggravation of his right hand injury that forced him to miss the prior contest.
Braiden McGregor (2020-23), EDGE, New York Jets
Posted 2 tackles in a 38-8 setback to the Buffalo Bills … Totaled 15 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 quarterback hits and a pass breakup in 12 contests.
Joshua Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings
On injured reserve (shoulder) and missed the last three games of the season … Started 14 contests for the 8-8 Vikings, making 86 tackles, 1 TFL, a half-sack, 6 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.
Joe Milton III (2018-20), QB, Dallas Cowboys
Completed 7 of his 13 pass attempts for 73 yards with 1 interception and had 4 rushes for 43 yards in a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants .. Appeared in four games on the year, completing 15 of his 24 throws for 184 yards and 1 touchdown to 2 picks.
Jake Moody (2018-22), K, Washington Commanders
Went 1-of-2 on field goals, missing a chip shot, in a 24-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles … Connected on 10 of his 11 field goal attempts in six games with the Washington Commanders, following stints with the San Francisco 49ers (1-of-3) and Chicago Bears (8-of-9) earlier in the year.
Mike Morris (2019-22), DE, Seattle Seahawks
The former Michigan Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year made a tackle in a 13-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers … Appeared in 17 games, amassing 18 tackles with 2 for loss and a pass breakup.
Kalel Mullings (2020-24), RB, Tennessee Titans
The former Michigan running back played on special teams, logging 17 snaps in a 41-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars … Missed much of the year with injury but played in nine contests and ran 3 times for 7 yards and 2 first downs.
David Ojabo (2019-21), OLB, Baltimore Ravens
Made a tackle in a 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers … Compiled 16 tackles and 2 quarterback hits in 14 games.
Olu Oluwatimi (2022), C, Seattle Seahawks
The former Michigan Rimington Trophy winner hasn’t played since Dec. 7 and has made eight appearances with four starts on the year.
Mike Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots
Started at right guard in a 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins — one of 17 starts on the year … Logged 1,080 offensive snaps and allowed only 21 pressures and 2 sacks … Posted a 78.2 overall PFF rating, tops among Patriots offensive linemen and fourth on the offense overall.
Kwity Paye (2017-20), DE, Indianapolis Colts
The former Michigan defensive end made a tackle in a 38-30 setback to the Houston Texans … Posted 39 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks and 1 pass breakups in 17 games with 16 starts.
Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Pittsburgh Steelers
Saw 24 snaps on special teams in a 26-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens … Appeared in 14 games with two starts, recording 16 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), C/G, New Orleans Saints
Returned for the 19-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons to cap off the year, after not playing since Dec. 14 … Started at right guard in all 14 games in which he played and generated a 55.1 overall PFF rating.
Jon Runyan (2016-19), OG, New York Giants
Started at left guard in a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys … Opened 16 games and graded out at 52.9 overall on PFF.
Mike Sainristil (2019-23), CB, Washington Commanders
The former Michigan national champion totaled 6 tackles and a pass breakup in a 24-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles … Recorded 85 stops, including 1 for loss, 12 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 4 interceptions in 17 outings with 14 starts.
Luke Schoonmaker (2018-22), TE, Dallas Cowboys
The former Michigan tight end caught 1 pass for 12 yards in a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants … Played in 17 outings with seven starts, hauling in 14 catches for 132 yards.
Mazi Smith (2019-22), DT, New York Jets
The former Michigan defensive tackle played in a 35-8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, marking his first appearance since Nov. 13 … Appeared in eight games overall, five with the Dallas Cowboys and three with the Jets after being traded, totaling 3 tackles.
Benjamin St-Juste (2017-18), CB, Los Angeles Chargers
Totaled 3 tackles in a 19-3 loss to the Denver Broncos … Made 37 stops, 7 pass breakups and 1 pick in 16 contests with two starts.
Josaiah Stewart (2023-24), OLB, Los Angeles Rams
Made 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in a 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals … Accumulated 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 17 games off the bench.
DJ Turner II (2019-22), CB, Cincinnati Bengals
The former Michigan cornerback started in a 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns … Opened 16 of the 17 games he played in, recording 40 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 interceptions, 18 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Joshua Uche (2016-19), OLB, Philadelphia Eagles
Registered 5 tackles in a 24-17 loss to the Washington Commanders … Tallied 23 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack and a forced fumble in 12 games.
Ben VanSumeren (2018-20), FB, Philadelphia Eagles
Suffered season-ending injury week one.
William Wagner (2019-24), LS, Cincinnati Bengals
Snapped in all 17 games.
Josh Wallace (2023), CB, Los Angeles Rams
Missed his second-straight game with an ankle injury … Made 20 tackles, 4 pass breakups and a pick in 15 games.
Roman Wilson (2020-23), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Did not play in the season finale, a win over the Baltimore Ravens … Caught 12 passes for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 contests with four starts.
Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Indianapolis Colts
Made a pair of tackles in a 38-30 loss to the Houston Texans … Totaled 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and a quarterback hit in five appearances after being picked up by the Colts.
Zak Zinter (2020-23), OG, Cleveland Browns
Stepped in at center for 17 snaps due to an injury to the starter in a 20-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, marking one of his five appearances on the season (no starts).