Wolverines in the NFL: Seventeen former Michigan players set for playoffs

Seventeen former Michigan Wolverines football players will be littered across the NFL playoffs this season. Here’s a look at the U-M talent that will be on each squad with the matchups for wildcard weekend:

AFC

Wildcard Weekend

• Bye: Denver Broncos (no Michigan players)

• No. 2 New England Patriots (OL Mike Onwenu) vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers (RB Hassan Haskins, CB Benjamin St-Juste) — Sunday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m. ET on NBC

• No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars (CB Jourdan Lewis; out for season) vs. Buffalo Bills — Sunday, Jan. 11, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers (S Jabrill Peppers, WR Roman Wilson) vs. No. 5 Houston Texans (WR Nico Collins) — Monday, Jan. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

NFC

Wildcard Weekend

• Bye: Seattle Seahawks (TE AJ Barner, RB Zach Charbonnet, DE Mike Morris, OL Olu Oluwatimi)

• No. 2 Chicago Bears (TE Colston Loveland) vs. No. 7 Green Bay Packers (DE Rashan Gary) — Saturday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video

• No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (OLB Joshua Uche, DE Brandon Graham) vs. No. 6 San Francisco 49ers — Sunday, Jan. 11, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

• No. 4 Carolina Panthers vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (RB Blake Corum, OLB Josaiah Stewart, CB Josh Wallace) — Saturday, Jan. 10, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

It’s important to note that two playoff head coaches have Michigan ties, too. Chargers head man Jim Harbaugh was the head coach at U-M from 2015-23 (and an All-American quarterback in the 1980s), while Seahawks leader Mike Macdonald was the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator in 2021.

Here’s a look at how every former Michigan player in the NFL performed in week 18 and during the regular season:

AJ Barner (2023), TE, Seattle Seahawks

Caught 2 passes for 14 yards in a 13-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers … Totaled 52 receptions for 519 yards and 6 touchdowns — all career highs — in his second NFL season in 2025.

Ronnie Bell (2018-22), WR, New Orleans Saints

Caught 2 passes for 23 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown grab in a 19-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons … Played in two games at the end of the season after being added to the active roster.

What a throw, what a catch.



Touchdown Saints 🫡#Saints | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/wJKYOToT33 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2026

Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OG, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Currently on injured reserve (knee) and hasn’t played since Dec. 7 … Started 11 games on the year.

Devin Bush (2016-18), LB, Cleveland Browns

Totaled a season-high 14 tackles and had an interception returned 97 yards for a touchdown in a 20-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals … Amassed a career-best 125 tackles with 7 for loss, 2 sacks, 3 touchdowns — including 2 pick-sixes — while starting all 17 games.

Zach Charbonnet (2019-20), RB, Seattle Seahawks

The former Michigan and UCLA running back rushed 17 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and caught 3 passes for 23 yards … Had a career rushing year with 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 attempts, adding 20 catches for 144 yards.

Zach Charbonnet with room to run!



SEAvsSF on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/RA2RIsF3C7 — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans

Sat out the game against the Indianapolis Colts since the Texans clinched a playoff berth … Caught 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and 6 touchdowns in 15 games.

Blake Corum (2020-23), RB, Los Angeles Rams

Rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries and caught 1 pass for 10 yards in a 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals … Registered 145 carries for 746 yards and 6 touchdowns and reeled in 8 receptions for 36 yards in 17 games off the bench.

Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

The former Michigan and CMU defensive end recorded 3 tackles, including 1 for loss, in a 14-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders … Recorded 25 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup and 1 interception in 15 outings with 14 starts.

Donovan Edwards (2021-24), RB, Miami Dolphins

Activated to the Dolphins’ roster but did not appear in the week 18 game … Picked up ahead of the game from the Washington Commanders’ practice squad.

Rashan Gary (2016-18), DL, Green Bay Packers

The former Michigan defensive end didn’t play in week 18 ahead of the playoff game against the Chicago Bears this weekend … Totaled 45 tackles, 7 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 outings with 15 starts.

Graham Glasgow (2012-15), OL, Detroit Lions

Started at center in a 19-16 win over the Chicago Bears … Opened 15 games with 14 starts on the season, recording a 56.8 overall PFF rating.

Mason Graham (2022-24), DT, Cleveland Browns

The former Michigan defensive tackle totaled 4 tackles in a 20-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals .. Tallied 49 tackles, 7 TFL, a half-ack and 4 pass breakups while opening all 17 games.

Kenneth Grant (2022-24), DT, Miami Dolphins

The former Michigan defensive tackle had a tackle and a hit on the quarterback in a 38-10 loss to the New England Patriots … Recorded 33 tackles, 2 TFL, 5 quarterback hits, 2 sacks and 1 pass breakups in 17 outings with five starts.

Hassan Haskins (2018-21), RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Rushed once for 3 yards in a 19-3 loss to the Denver Broncos … Recorded 47 rushing yards and 4 first downs on 17 carries and caught 4 passes for 13 yards in 12 appearances.

Dax Hill (2019-21), CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Made 4 tackles in a 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns … The former Michigan cornerback compiled 88 tackles, 2 TFL, 11 pass breakups and 1 interception while opening all 17 games.

James Hudson III (2017-18), OT, New York Giants

Played 1 offensive snap at right tackle and 6 on special teams (field goal unit) in a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys … Appeared in 11 games with two starts.

Aidan Hutchinson (2018-21), DL, Detroit Lions

The former Heisman Trophy finalist made 6 tackles, 1 TFL and a sack in a 19-16 win over the Chicago Bears … Easily hit his career high with 14.5 sacks (previous high was 11.5) and added 54 tackles, 14 TFL (tied career high), 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 4 forced fumbles and 1 interception while starting all 17 games.

There have been 6 seasons with 100+ pressures in the PFF-era



Only one player has multiple such seasons:



AIDAN HUTCHINSON (2023, 2025) 🦁 https://t.co/PSPwkECnun pic.twitter.com/Ij6dRlVKJW — PFF (@PFF) January 6, 2026

〽️ @aidanhutch97 bounced back from a major injury to deliver a career-best season in 2025 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NGd3Qx05XN — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 6, 2026

Kris Jenkins (2020-23), DT, Cincinnati Bengals

Suffered a season-ending ankle injury in week 15 … The former Michigan national champion played in 14 games with four starts, registering 36 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

Trevor Keegan (2019-23), OG, Dallas Cowboys

Appeared in two games this season.

Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The former Michigan cornerback is out for the season with a foot injury that will require surgery … Registered 39 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 12 games with seven starts.

Colston Loveland (2022-24), TE, Chicago Bears

Hauled in a season-high 10 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 loss to the Detroit Lions … Made 58 catches for 713 yards and 6 touchdowns on 82 targets in 16 games with 11 starts.

Colston Loveland's ranks among rookie pass catchers from Week 9 onward:



🥇 1st in receptions (47)

🥇 1st in receiving yards (597)

🥇 1st in receiving TDs (6)

🥇 1st in EPA on targets (41.8)

🥈 2nd in yards per route run (2.19)



Trey McBride was the only TE with more yards than… https://t.co/uxIyRYHnCs pic.twitter.com/QMd3ieVJKD — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 5, 2026

J.J. McCarthy (2021-23), QB, Minnesota Vikings

Completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 182 yards and rushed 2 times for 7 yards in a 16-3 win over the Green Bay Packers but left the game early due to a reaggravation of his right hand injury that forced him to miss the prior contest.

J.J. McCarthy said he was happy he made the right decision to take himself out. Put his ego aside and did what was best for the team when he realized his hand was too much of an issue to continue, which he didn’t do against the Giants. pic.twitter.com/2IHYt847OR — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) January 4, 2026

Braiden McGregor (2020-23), EDGE, New York Jets

Posted 2 tackles in a 38-8 setback to the Buffalo Bills … Totaled 15 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 quarterback hits and a pass breakup in 12 contests.

Joshua Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings

On injured reserve (shoulder) and missed the last three games of the season … Started 14 contests for the 8-8 Vikings, making 86 tackles, 1 TFL, a half-sack, 6 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.

Joe Milton III (2018-20), QB, Dallas Cowboys

Completed 7 of his 13 pass attempts for 73 yards with 1 interception and had 4 rushes for 43 yards in a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants .. Appeared in four games on the year, completing 15 of his 24 throws for 184 yards and 1 touchdown to 2 picks.

Jake Moody (2018-22), K, Washington Commanders

Went 1-of-2 on field goals, missing a chip shot, in a 24-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles … Connected on 10 of his 11 field goal attempts in six games with the Washington Commanders, following stints with the San Francisco 49ers (1-of-3) and Chicago Bears (8-of-9) earlier in the year.

Jake Moody with the shortest missed field goal of the season after hitting the upright from 24 yards out.



Going into Week 18, NFL kickers were a perfect 87 of 87 from 25 yards and shorter this year. #Commanders #Eaglespic.twitter.com/I7d6tb3FjF — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 4, 2026

Mike Morris (2019-22), DE, Seattle Seahawks

The former Michigan Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year made a tackle in a 13-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers … Appeared in 17 games, amassing 18 tackles with 2 for loss and a pass breakup.

Kalel Mullings (2020-24), RB, Tennessee Titans

The former Michigan running back played on special teams, logging 17 snaps in a 41-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars … Missed much of the year with injury but played in nine contests and ran 3 times for 7 yards and 2 first downs.

David Ojabo (2019-21), OLB, Baltimore Ravens

Made a tackle in a 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers … Compiled 16 tackles and 2 quarterback hits in 14 games.

Olu Oluwatimi (2022), C, Seattle Seahawks

The former Michigan Rimington Trophy winner hasn’t played since Dec. 7 and has made eight appearances with four starts on the year.

Mike Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots

Started at right guard in a 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins — one of 17 starts on the year … Logged 1,080 offensive snaps and allowed only 21 pressures and 2 sacks … Posted a 78.2 overall PFF rating, tops among Patriots offensive linemen and fourth on the offense overall.

Kwity Paye (2017-20), DE, Indianapolis Colts

The former Michigan defensive end made a tackle in a 38-30 setback to the Houston Texans … Posted 39 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks and 1 pass breakups in 17 games with 16 starts.

Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Saw 24 snaps on special teams in a 26-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens … Appeared in 14 games with two starts, recording 16 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), C/G, New Orleans Saints

Returned for the 19-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons to cap off the year, after not playing since Dec. 14 … Started at right guard in all 14 games in which he played and generated a 55.1 overall PFF rating.

Jon Runyan (2016-19), OG, New York Giants

Started at left guard in a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys … Opened 16 games and graded out at 52.9 overall on PFF.

Mike Sainristil (2019-23), CB, Washington Commanders

The former Michigan national champion totaled 6 tackles and a pass breakup in a 24-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles … Recorded 85 stops, including 1 for loss, 12 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 4 interceptions in 17 outings with 14 starts.

Luke Schoonmaker (2018-22), TE, Dallas Cowboys

The former Michigan tight end caught 1 pass for 12 yards in a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants … Played in 17 outings with seven starts, hauling in 14 catches for 132 yards.

Mazi Smith (2019-22), DT, New York Jets

The former Michigan defensive tackle played in a 35-8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, marking his first appearance since Nov. 13 … Appeared in eight games overall, five with the Dallas Cowboys and three with the Jets after being traded, totaling 3 tackles.

Benjamin St-Juste (2017-18), CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Totaled 3 tackles in a 19-3 loss to the Denver Broncos … Made 37 stops, 7 pass breakups and 1 pick in 16 contests with two starts.

Josaiah Stewart (2023-24), OLB, Los Angeles Rams

Made 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in a 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals … Accumulated 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 17 games off the bench.

Man, Josaiah Stewart is a lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/LRupgl2Vmr — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) January 5, 2026

DJ Turner II (2019-22), CB, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Michigan cornerback started in a 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns … Opened 16 of the 17 games he played in, recording 40 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 interceptions, 18 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Joshua Uche (2016-19), OLB, Philadelphia Eagles

Registered 5 tackles in a 24-17 loss to the Washington Commanders … Tallied 23 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack and a forced fumble in 12 games.

Ben VanSumeren (2018-20), FB, Philadelphia Eagles

Suffered season-ending injury week one.

William Wagner (2019-24), LS, Cincinnati Bengals

Snapped in all 17 games.

Josh Wallace (2023), CB, Los Angeles Rams

Missed his second-straight game with an ankle injury … Made 20 tackles, 4 pass breakups and a pick in 15 games.

Roman Wilson (2020-23), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Did not play in the season finale, a win over the Baltimore Ravens … Caught 12 passes for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 contests with four starts.

Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Indianapolis Colts

Made a pair of tackles in a 38-30 loss to the Houston Texans … Totaled 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and a quarterback hit in five appearances after being picked up by the Colts.

Zak Zinter (2020-23), OG, Cleveland Browns

Stepped in at center for 17 snaps due to an injury to the starter in a 20-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, marking one of his five appearances on the season (no starts).