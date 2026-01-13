Michigan lands another transfer portal quarterback in Colin Hurley

The Michigan Wolverines have landed former LSU quarterback Colin Hurley out of the transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Mutual interest between Hurley and Michigan was first reported by Nakos. Nakos says that Hurley will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Hurley, who was a four-star recruit and the No. 337 player and no. 23 quarterback in the country coming out of high school, reclassified from the 2025 to 2024 cycle and enrolled at LSU at only 16 years old. He redshirted in 2024 as a true freshman, then suffered an injury in an off-the-field incident in mid-January 2025, but rejoined the team in the spring after making a full recovery.

During the recruiting process, Hurley had interest from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and others. The former Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy star was a two-time state champion in high shcool and threw for over 5,000 yards in his career. Hurley was also an Elite 11 finalist and a U.S. Army All-American.

Hurley is the second quarterback addition of the cycle, along with former Colorado State signal-caller Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. Michigan retained soon-to-be sophomore Bryce Underwood, but depth and experience was needed in all forms around him as the new coaching staff reshaped the roster.

Aside from the three named passers above, Michigan will have a sophomore Chase Herbstreit and freshmen Tommy Carr and Brady Smigiel in the quarterback room next year. Three quarterbacks transferred out of the program this cycle in Davis Warren, Mikey Keene and Jadyn Davis.

Michigan’s offense will be coordinated by Jason Beck in 2026, who also holds the title of quarterbacks coach. Koy Detmer Jr. will also coach quarterbacks in an analyst role with the program/