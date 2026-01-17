Michigan lands commitment from elite Utah transfer Salesi Moa

Michigan has scored a big win in the transfer portal.

Former Top 100 Fremont (Utah) Ogden athlete Salesi Moa, who signed with Utah in December, announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

Moa enrolled at Utah earlier this month. However, he quickly entered the portal thanks in large part to Michigan hiring new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

“I think it’s a great hire for Michigan,” Moa said. “I think they got themselves a good coach. He’s going to give 100 percent of every day. He’s going to give you his all. That’s what Coach Whit is going to do.”

Michigan also hired Moa’s primary recruiter in wide receivers coach Micah Simon and his uncle, new defensive line coach Lewis Powell.

“My relationship with (Simon) is really good,” Moa said. “I feel like me and Coach Simon are pretty tight. He’s always texting me and calling me. When I committed to Tennessee, he kept recruiting me. He really wanted me there, so we’ve always had a good relationship… (Powell) is kind of like my dad coaching me. I love him, but he’s my coach as well.”

Michigan initially recruited Moa as a defensive back. However, his preference is to play wide receiver, and Moa fully believes Whittingham will give him that opportunity.

“I guess it is more comforting knowing that I can play wide receiver,” Moa said. “Coach Whit knows me and knows what I can do on offense. I feel like that gives me comfort for sure.”

At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Moa is ranked as the No. 1 athlete and No. 24 overall player in the portal, per On3.