Michigan lands commitment from Memphis transfer DB Christopher Bracy
Michigan has landed a commitment from Memphis defensive back Christopher Bracy.
Bracy picked Michigan over interest from schools like Clemson, Houston, Iowa, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
Bracy began his career at UAB before transferring to Memphis. He recorded 81 tackles, nine pass deflections, one interceptions and one forced fumble this past season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Bracy is ranked as the No. 115 safety and No. 1,185 overall player in the transfer portal, per On3.
Bracy played his high school football at Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal, where he was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,962 overall prospect nationally.
Michigan is also involved with Utah defensive back transfer Smith Snowden, who visited last week.