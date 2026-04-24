Michigan lands elite center Moustapha Thiam out of transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines have landed elite transfer portal center Moustapha Thiam, formerly of Cincinnati, as their biggest offseason addition thus far.

On3’s Industry Transfer Portal Rankings have Thiam (7-2, 250) as the No. 13 overall player in the class and No. 3 center. He visited Michigan on Monday.

Thiam started 31 games this season for the Bearcats, ranking second on the team with 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, which earned him All-Big 12 honorable mention honors. He is also a terrific rim protector, recording 50 blocks this season, along with 9 double-doubles, 21 double-figure scoring outings and 7 double-digit rebounding games.

Thiam was 145-of-253 (57.3%) from 2-point range this year and made 15 threes on the year on 52 attempts (28.8%).

Thiam put up a career-high 28 points at Kansas this season, which is a major reason why the Jayhawks are one of the schools interested.

Michigan also got a glimpse at Thiam this season in a 100-98 exhibition loss at Crisler Center, albeit without Aday Mara and Morez Johnson playing in the game. Thiam put up 15 points and 2 rebounds in the outing.

This story is developing.