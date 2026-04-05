Michigan lands Five-Star+ guard Brandon McCoy at Final Four

The Michigan Wolverines landed an elite commitment at the Final Four on Saturday night with Five-Star+ guard Brandon McCoy committing to the program live on the Fab Five’s alternate broadcast of the game against Arizona.

McCoy is a consensus five-star talent and the No. 11 player in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

McCoy is the sixth member of Michigan’s 2026 class, along with forward Quinn Costello, guard Joseph Hartman, guard Malachi Brown, center Marcus Moller and forward Lincoln Cosby.

This story is developing.