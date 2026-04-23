Michigan lands transfer portal commitment from LSU's Jalen Reed

The Michigan Wolverines landed their second transfer portal commitment of the cycle in former LSU Tigers forward Jalen Reed, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Reed (6-10, 245 pounds) is coming off an Achilles injury that ended his 2025-26 season after 6 games, marking the second year in a row he was sidelined with an injury. He has played only 14 games over the last two years.

Last season, Reed averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1% from the field. He was a top-65 commit and four-star recruit coming out of high school, and On3 ranks him as the No. 155 overall player in this year’s transfer portal class.

Reed played in 79 games over the last four seasons at LSU, averaging 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He was in the middle of a breakout year in 2024-25, averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game before tearing his ACL in Dec. 20224 vs. Florida State.

Reed is the second player that Michigan has taken out of the portal this cycle, along with another SEC forward in JP Estrella out of Tennessee. The Scarborough, Maine, native averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game while appearing in 33 contests with 13 starts for the Volunteers in 2025-26.

Michigan is working on filling out its roster after a national championship season, where it is also waiting out NBA Draft decisions from big men Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. The program is also evaluating other portal options and have been linked to a pair of top-15 available talents in Wake Forest’s Juke Harris and Cincinnati’s Moustpha Thiam.