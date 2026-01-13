Michigan lands transfer portal cornerback Smith Snowden

Michigan Wolverines football has landed former Utah cornerback Smith Snowden out of the transfer portal, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. He has one season of eligibility remaining

Snowden, who stands 5-10, 185 pounds, was a 13-game starter on defense and a two-time starter on offense (1 at RB, 1 at WR) this season in Salt Lake City. He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection this year, finishing the season with 37 total tackles, 2 interceptions and 9 passes defended. He had 8 carries for 40 yards and a TD on offense while adding 13 catches for 57 yards as a receiver.

Snow had 299 snaps at slot corner and 275 at boundary corner this season, in addition to lining up 35 times in the box and 22 at free safety, per Pro Football Focus. As of Monday afternoon, On3 ranks him as the No. 55 player in the current transfer portal cycle and No. 8 cornerback.

In 2024, Snowden recorded 48 total tackles, for tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, with two interceptions, including a pick-six. His play last season earned him a spot on the Paul Hornung watch list ahead of this season.

Snowden also has kick return experience in his career, taking back 10 kickoffs for 207 yards over the last two seasons.

Michigan’s cornerbacks will be coached this year by former BYU assistant Jernaro Gilford, who made the jump to Ann Arbor along with his defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Snowden joins a defensive backfield that features a pair of returning starters in Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry, the latter of whom announced his return to U-M after a dance with the transfer portal.