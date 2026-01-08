Michigan lands transfer portal kicker Trey Butkowski

Michigan Wolverines football has landed Pittsburgh kicker Trey Butkowski out of the transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. TheWolverine.com reported mutual interest between the two parties on Wednesday.

Butkowski was a true freshman standout for the Panthers this year under head coach Pat Narduzzi. The Lake Nona, Florida native won the starting kicking job out of training camp and grabbed Second-Team All-ACC honors after making 20-of-23 field goals (87.0%) on the season, along with a 43-for-44 mark on extra point attempts. He did not attempt a field goal beyond 50 yards, and his three misses came from between 40-49.

This season, he set a Pitt record with 16-straight field goal makes. This season, his longest field goal came from 47 yards out, and he converted all 13 of his attempts inside 40 yards. Butkowski was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, one of only four kickers in Pitt history to earn that designation.

Coming out of high school, Kohl’s Kicking rated Butkowski as the No. 9 kicker in the 2025 class and a five-star at his position. Michigan landed Butkowski’s teammate, long snapper Nico Crawford, as its first commitment out of the transfer portal on Tuesday. U-M also signed former UNLV punter Cameron Brown on Wednesday.