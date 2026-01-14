Michigan lands transfer portal linebacker Christian Pierce

The Michigan Wolverines have added more depth via the NCAA transfer portal in the form of Western Illinois linebacker Christian Pierce, the program announced on Tuesday night. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

He is the brother of Michigan defensive tackle Trey Pierce, who will be in his fourth season with the program in 2026. The younger Pierce appeared in one game last season, according to data charted by Pro Football Focus.

Coming out of high school, Pierce was named All-CCL, All-Area and Defensive MVP during his senior year. He also earned All-CCL and was an All-Area Honorable Mention his sophomore year.

Pierce is the second linebacker to sign with Michigan during the portal cycle along with former BYU player Max Alford, the nephew of running backs coach Tony Alford. The linebackers will be coached this year by Alex Whittingham, the son of head coach Kyle Whittingham, who came over after 8 years as an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs.