Michigan lands transfer portal linebacker Nathaniel Staehling

As reported yesterday, Michigan was serious about North Dakota State linebacker Nathaniel Staehling and seemingly on the verge of commitment. The Wolverines didn’t have to wait long, adding him from the portal Sunday morning.

This is the second linebacker addition in a few days. U-M also added Aisea Moa from Michigan State to bolster the room.

North Dakota State starting middle linebacker Staehling (6-2, 238) entered the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, WDAY’s Dom Izzo reported Jan. 16, and multiple sources told us Michigan as likely going to add him to the team. While the Wolverines will still likely look for help at the position, there’s strong belief he can at least add depth at a position of need.

Staehling, a Baxter, Minn., native, notched 75 tackles — second on the Bison team last year — in his first year as a starter in 2025. He earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honorable mention recognition.

Known for his great instincts, Staehling played his best game in his last one with the Bison. He reportedly notched six tackles for loss and three interceptions this year, including two returned for a touchdown (one a 73-yard pick-six in NDSU’s 29-28 loss to Illinois State in the second round of the FCS playoffs).

Staehling redshirted in 2022, was a back-up in 2023, and played in five games in 2024 after suffering a shoulder injury.

“Injuries are never easy,” Staehling told The Brainerd Dispatch last year. “But you learn a lot of new perspectives on injuries. My new role was being a good teammate, helping guys where they need to be, being on the sidelines reading scripts, giving signals or giving support where it’s needed. So I didn’t feel super left out because I had a lot of support and also I did everything I could to be a better teammate and friend.”




